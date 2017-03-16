City council approves dates for election

Municipal election dates are now set following Lacombe City Council’s approval of the 2017 Municipal Election Bylaw at their regular meeting Monday.

The election will be conducted jointly with Wolf Creek School Division No. 72 and St. Thomas Aquinas Roman (STAR) Catholic Separate Regional Division No. 38 should the school boards require it.

“For the 2017 election, two advanced polls will be established, along with institutional voting stations at the Lacombe Senior Citizen’s Lodge and at the Lacombe Hospital and Care centre,” said Michael Minchin, corporate services director for the City. “A mobile poll for incapacitated voters by prior appointment will also be set up.”

He added that the first advanced poll has been moved forward to Sept. 30, 2017 in response to voter concerns during past elections.

The bylaw is based on the requirements of the Local Authorities Election Act and the bylaws of other Alberta municipalities using identical automated voting systems to the one used in the city.

Election dates and locations are as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. – Nomination Day at City Hall Council Chambers.

• Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. – Advance Poll #1 at City Hall Council Chambers.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. – Mobile Poll for incapacitated voters.*

*By appointment only. Appointment registration must be made by Oct. 2 by phoning (403)782 – 1287.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. – Advance Poll #2 at City Hall Council Chambers.

• Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 from 9-11 a.m. – Institutional Vote for continuing care residents only at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

• Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. – Institutional Vote for lodge residents only at the Lacombe Senior Citizen’s Lodge.

• Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. – Election Day at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

More information on the 2017 Municipal Election can be found online at www.lacombe.ca/election.