Blackfalds selects contractor for new bike park

In a few short months, Blackfalds will be a destination for bike riders to pop wheelies, slides, and grinds.

Blackfalds Town Council awarded the contract to plan, design, and build the new bike skills park during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening to Hoots Ltd. for $350,000.

The recommendation was put forward by the Recreation, Culture and Parks Board following its March 8 meeting, where it heard presentations from both Hoots and Scott Builders Inc.

Coun. Richard Poole, who sits on the Recreation, Culture and Parks Board, said he liked the presentation Hoots gave.

“I was impressed with their ability to include the consultation and the designs,” he said. “They showed a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge regarding the whole design project.”

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was sent out in January. A total of four submissions were received, but two were eliminated early as they did not meet RFP criteria. Rec Board members evaluated presentations from the two remaining proposals, giving Hoots a score of 88.1 per cent to top Scott Builders’ score of 67.4 per cent.

While construction is expected to begin once whether warms up and completed by late summer to early fall, a public consultation on infrastructure residents would like to see in the park will happen before construction work begins.

A total of $500,000 was allocated towards the project as part of the 2017 Capital Budget, which includes $100,000 for a new parking lot adjacent the park. The park will be located near the Skate Park Plaza to be located in the northwest corner of All-Star Park.

Broadway Ave. realignment road closure

With the development of Blackfalds Crossing, parts of Broadway Ave. to Highway 2A will be closed.

The road closures, which will include Roy Ave., the adjacent north-south lane and King St., are part of the realignment of Broadway Ave., which will see the current access replaced.

A public hearing on the road closure is set for April 11, 2017 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Once the public hearing has happened, the bylaw will be sent to Alberta Transportation for ministerial approval, before returning to council for second and their reading. Should the bylaw pass, the roads will remain open until the new access is in place, with just their designation as roads closing in the meantime.

South St. Improvement

Council gave first reading to a bylaw that will see a few local improvement upgrades made to urbanize the western side of South St., east of Vista Trail.

The project will include extension of water, sanitary, fire suppression, landscaping, paving, and street lights and was approved as part of the 2017 Capital Budget to the tune of $790,000.

As the project has been deemed to benefit the local area rather than the entire community of Blackfalds, however, the local improvement bylaw will see the debenture for project costs fall to the four industrial properties fronting onto where the upgrades are to be done.

According to Director of Infrastructure and Property Services Preston Weran, only one of the three landowners is against the bylaw after the appeals period. A new appeals period, due to a clerical error on the original letters sent out, is underway until April 1.

After the appeals period has passed, the bylaw is expected to be brought before council again in April for second and third reading.