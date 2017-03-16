Be prepared for road delays this spring

As warmer days approach, and farmers prepare to return to the fields, Lacombe County wants to remind area residents there will be times where they’ll share the road with agricultural equipment.

Over the past few years, the county has run a campaign to get the message out, including radio ads and strategically placing signs throughout the area.

“More than anything, we’re trying to get the message out to both our agriculture industry and to people that live within our county and emphasize the fact we are an agriculture community,” said Dion Burlock, Agricultural Fieldman.

“There’s going to be times throughout the year where there is large equipment on the roads and there is going to be delays in traffic. It’s typically slow moving and that’s just part of our community.

“Spring and fall are busy times of year. Take a breath and let (producers) do what they need to do.”