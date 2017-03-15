Keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow

City of Lacombe Enforcement Services is reminding residents to show you're a good neighbour by taking the time to clear snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to your home.

Recent warm temperatures during the day are causing runoff onto public sidewalks which freezes overnight and creates dangerous, slippery conditions for pedestrians.

All residents, including businesses, property owners and tenants, are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their properties withing 48 hours. This is your chance to make the sidewalk safe for pedestrians and avoid an expensive fine as well as potential additional cleanup costs.

The City of Lacombe has placed a self-serve salt and sand box for free public use on the east side of the main entrance to the Infrastructure Services Yard (5444- 56 Ave), in front of the sliding gate. There is 24-hour access to the box. Residents are encouraged to bring their own buckets and scoops to collect the salt/sand mix for use on their driveways and walkways.