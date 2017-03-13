Smyth injured during senior AAA provincial final

Although the Stony Plain Eagles came out of the weekend with a 1-0 Chinook Hockey League final series lead, they’d finish the game without their captain and former Edmonton Oiler Ryan Smyth.

Midway through the third period, Smyth was cutting through the middle of the ice to score what would be his second goal of the night when he was caught on his right-hand side with a body check by Lacombe Generals winger Kyle Sheen.

The hit, which happened as officials blew the whistle, saw Smyth fall to the ice, unmoving. He later left the game, assisted, on his own two feet.

In releasing a statement Sunday via their Twitter, the Stony Plain Eagles referred to the hit as a “blatant head shot,” claiming the hit involved an elbow.

“As many of you have heard, last night out Captain and Canada’s Captain, Ryan Smyth was struck by an elbow from an opposing player who left his feet in Game 1 of our provincial final against the Lacombe Generals. This hit resulted in Ryan lying motionless on the ice in Lacombe as a hush fell over the crowd,” said Eagles General Manager Rob Sklaruk. “We will not comment any further on the hit and will allow our league to hand out its punishment to the player in question.

“On behalf of the Eagles Hockey Club, I would like to update that Ryan is in good spirits and is resting at home in Edmonton.”

A five-minute match penalty was assessed to Sheen. No announcement was made during the game as to what the penalty was for.

Postgame, Generals Head Coach Curtis Austring said it was a fast game, and hard to see every aspect of the hit.

“To be honest, I didn’t really see all the realities there. (Smyth) is cutting across the middle to make the play at the net and our guy is back-checking hard. Other than that, I can’t comment on anything else,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate. We hope he’s okay and hope for the best for him.”

Although Stony Plain said they would not disclose video of the hit to the public after many requests, a clip found its way online Monday afternoon.

In the footage, it doesn’t appear Sheen left the ice to make the hit, or have his elbow up during the collision.

A decision on any supplementary discipline on the hit is expected to be made by Hockey Alberta and the Chinook Hockey League.

The Generals and Eagles will face off in Stony Plain Tuesday night for Game 2. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. Adam Chorneyko is expected to replace Smyth in the lineup.