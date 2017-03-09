The passage of time

I have always been interested in the rise and fall of the different empires that have ruled the world. The Roman, the Greek, the Turkish, the British etc. They have all had their day in the sun and then go down in history as another empire takes over.

One of the early interesting ones was the Ottoman Empire, the capital of which was Constantinople. The early settlement was actually somewhere in the 13th -11th century BC, but changed over the centuries. At one time it was part of the Roman empire, as well as the Byzantium empire. Today we know that this city in Turkey is no longer called Constantinople, but Istanbul, and has been called since about 1930. What I do enjoy hearing is the little song telling of the change in name in a humorous way. The lyrics cover the subject well: “Now it’s Istanbul not Constantinople.” You can get the lyrics and song on the internet and it is very catchy.

This past week has been the Welsh remembrance of the death of the patron saint of Wales, St. David, on March 1. I have found it to be a day that is not as well remembered in Canada as is Scotland’s, Robbie Burns Day and the Irish, St. Patrick’s day. The emblem that is worn on St. David’s Day is the a daffodil (a generic Welsh symbol) or a most unusual emblem, the leek. This seems like an odd sort of symbol, but actually goes back to earlier days during battles with the English, when the uniforms were so similar that the Welsh distinguished themselves by wearing a leek. March 1 is celebrated with parades where you will see the traditional Welsh costume being worn by the ladies and children - tall black hats and red shawls. There are always the “eisteddfodau,” concerts, where you will hear the most beautiful voices of the Welsh tenors. There is nothing to compare to those voices raised in song.

With the increase in the use of digital clocks I sometimes wonder if there will come a time when a clock will no longer have a face but just numbers. This will be a shame as there are some beautiful clocks, especially those old grandfather clocks. I never owned one but I would have loved to have had one and hear the regular ticking of the clock and see the pendulum swinging from side to side. There is a house I visit that has a clock that ticks and chimes on the half hours and the hours. It is not a grandfather clock, but what I would call a mantelpiece clock. We had one exactly like it in my home when I was very young and I always did enjoy the chimes. I still like the Roman numerals on a clock, too.

There are some wonderful phrases that so aptly describe situations and that have come down through the years from times past but still mean something today. One I remember is a child’s thing. “Step on a crack and break your mother’s back.” There are more adult ones that I can enjoy in a wonderful book I have that has all kinds of phrases. One is: “To hit below the belt.” Another from Shakespeare is: “Do you not know I am a woman? When I think, I must speak.” I like that one. There are lots more for later.

You can enjoy a Robotics presentation on March 9th. 7:00 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Sylvia Gillespie is a longtime columnist of the Lacombe Globe.