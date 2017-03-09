Rams: Sr. boys move on, girls end season

The Lacombe Composite High School (LCHS) Rams senior boys basketball team is one step closer to their goal of winning the 4A high school league championship.

The Rams defeated the Hunting Hills High School Lightning 67-43 in a one-game semifinal on Thursday night at the LCHS gym.

While the win wasn’t the prettiest, Rams Assistant Coach Murray Cunningham said he liked what he saw from the team.

“We played a really tough opponent – they were big, strong and fast,” said Cunningham. “We’re really pleased that our guys rose to the challenge.

“There’s lots of room for improvement, lots of things we can get better at but overall really pleased with the performance of the team and happy to say we’re moving on in playoffs.”

Where the Rams edged the Lightning was in their ability to force and capitalize on turnovers. On several different occasions, the Lightning were caught behind the play, with the Rams finding space on an open court to score easy baskets.

“We’re a defence-first team. We really focus on that, but we’re really happy when guys get going offensively and really attack the baskets,” Cunningham said.

They’ll now face Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School (LTCHS) Raiders, who defeated the Notre Dame Cougars 72-63 in the first round.

Game 1 of the series was held Tuesday night in Red Deer at LTCHS, while Game 2 is Thursday evening at the LCHS gym.

The Rams senior girls, however, had a different fate on Thursday evening, unable to break the perfect record of the LTCHS Raiders, falling 50-27.

Head Coach Doug Bennett said that while his team lost by 23 points, he liked the effort the team had in their final game.

“Honestly, two quarters of the game we played right with (Thurber). At the end of the first quarter, we were only down 12-8 and we actually out-scored them in the third quarter. It was just the second and fourth that got away on us,” he said.

“They played their hearts out. We just ran out of gas at the end.”

Bennett says that while he was happy with the final game, the season overall was disappointing.

In league play, the Rams won just once, and the best they did in tournaments this year was second in their own Ramazon tournament.

With just five players returning from last year, where the Rams finished fourth, he attributed it partly to turnover.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for the team, however, was being able to find the basket consistently.

On most nights, Bennett says it came down to Grade 11 student Danielle Wilson to put up points.

“Scoring was our issue all year long. We just couldn’t score enough. We defended decently. We just didn’t score enough points to win games,” he said.

“Defensively, this team is better than last year’s team. We just couldn’t score.

“They’re still a really good group of girls. They’re fun, their spirit’s up and they played hard. Even in the games we were getting stomped they continued. I have to give them credit for that.”

