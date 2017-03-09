Quidditch flies into Lacombe

Lacombe’s youth won’t need Hogwarts acceptance letters to get in on the sport loved by the wizarding world this summer.

That’s right – quidditch is coming to the city.

Central Alberta Quidditch will be hosting a youth program starting May 3 and running every Wednesday from 5:30 -7 p.m. until June 28 at the Terrace Ridge School field.

“We started with the idea of being everywhere in Central Alberta, but this is the first time we’re running a program outside of Red Deer,” said founder Jillian Staniec. “We’re very excited.

“It’s a really fun sport. It combines lots of elements of other sports and combines people who love sports with people who maybe are a little less sure about sports. It’s great for bringing people together.”

Geared towards those between 8 and 14 years of age, at least 10 people are required to run the program which is open to mixed-genders. A $95 fee is associated with it, but includes registration with both Quidditch Canada and Central Alberta Quidditch.

It will be taught by a Lacombe-based instructor, Kim Mickelson who has played with both the Central Alberta Centaurs and the Edmonton Aurors, as well as another instructor from Red Deer, who will guide future beaters, seekers and chasers in learning the game.

While the magical version of the sport features players flying high above the pitch and knocking each other off their broomsticks, and the real-life version is closer to the ground.

While the adult game can get physical, the young muggle game is a little tamer.

“Our youth version is always non-contact,” she said. “You can still steal balls, but you can’t push them over or tackle.

“The risk of concussion is high. We want people to have fun and be able to play all season long and not go out with injuries.”

The program is expected to wrap-up with a small tournament between Lacombe’s youth program, and the one in Red Deer towards the end of June.

“We’ve had great success and it’s been growing in Red Deer. We’re really excited to have the ability to play some ‘official’ games for our youth,” Staniec said.

“Hopefully we can take this start in Lacombe and Red Deer and grow and expand in Sylvan Lake, Innisfail. We already have people driving from Ponoka, so we’ll try to get some stuff going up there.”

Quidditch is also on ParticipACTION’s Canada 150 play list, sitting appropriately at #30 – the same number of points a snitch is worth.

“We’re pretty excited about that,” said Staniec, adding that they’re hoping to do more outreach events because of the playlist. “We want to go around Central Alberta and introduce more people to quidditch and give people a chance to check it off their list. If they love it, hopefully they can join our group and come out for practices, whether it’s the youth team or adult team.”

Some of the events they’ll be in attendance at include the Mane Event equine education and trade fair expo April 21-23 at Westerner Park in Red Deer. They’ll also make an appearance at Red Deer’s Tsurucon anime convention May 6, as well as other events throughout the summer.

“We’re hoping to get into a lot of other communities for any 150 anniversary events that they’re doing. We’d love to bring our equipment and some enthusiasm and teach the community how to play.”

More information can be found on centralalbertaquidditch.com or by emailing centralalbertaquidditch@gmail.com.