Lacombian named ACAC Curler of the Year

In her third and final year at Red Deer College, Lacombe native Marla Sherrer has added one more highlight to her student-athlete career.

On Friday, she was named the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Female Curler of the Year.

The skip for RDC’s women’s curling team, she led the squad to a tie for second place at this year’s Regionals. Last month at the ACAC Curling Championships, the team finished first in the round robin, won their first playoff game, before falling 9-4 to Concordia University in the gold medal game.

Curling Head Coach Brad Hamilton attributes her success to her knowledge of the game.

“Her knowledge of the game is outstanding. The way she calls the game makes it pretty easy for me most of the time,” he said. “She does a great job with the strategy.”

Part of that stems from growing up in curling household. Sherrer began curling around 5-6 years of age in Lacombe and skipped a little in juniors, before becoming playing third.

Taking over for her sister and CCAA champion Kaitlyn Sherrer when she joined RDC, she transitioned back into skipping, leading the team to a fourth place finish in her first season, and silver the last two years.

“She’s gotten better and better at throwing those last two rocks when the pressure is on,” Hamilton said. “She’s quite competitive. She likes to win and she works pretty hard to improve.”

While Sherrer’s not the rah-rah type, he says the team, which only had her skipping as a constant between this year’s team and last, benefited from her quiet leadership.

“I think with her knowledge of the game, she’s a natural leader. They don’t question her strategy much,” he said. “She’s calm no matter what the situation is.”

Aside from Ryan Dahmer winning male curler of the year in 2015-16, it’s the first time Hamilton can remember an RDC student winning curler of the year during his tenure.

“It’s quite an honour,” he said. “Knowing the caliber of the other female curlers, it’s a big deal for them to recognize her.”

Sherrer didn’t disagree.

“It’s pretty exciting. The woman’s side was really competitive this year, so to be nominated means a lot,” she said. “I think I played fairly consistent this year. Last season I might’ve been a little up and down. We just curled well altogether.”

She gave most of the credit to her teammates, adding the team figured out their roles at both the winter regional and provincials. Her lead and third “made a ton of shots,” which made throwing the final two rocks easier.

“We’ve had really good curlers each year, so that helps. When everyone plays well, I get the chance to play well, too.”

In a release, RDC Athletic Director Diane St-Denis said Sherrer is a great representative for RDC Curling, and that was positive to see her performance this season recognized.

“Her calibre of play – in just her third year – demonstrates how curlers are improving in our program and the quality of our program is also improving from year to year,” St-Denis said.

“It’s great to see student-athletes have success within the ACAC, and this motivates them to strive for continued growth and success in the future.”

Next up for Sherrer and the RDC Queens curling team is the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships March 23-25 in Camrose, Alta.

Following that, she plans on finishing her degree online and continue curling with Adrienne Maschmeyer, who played on the Concordia team that beat RDC this year.

“I’ll be continuing on,” Sherrer said.

“This isn’t the end.”