From dream burgers to the food bank

Step aside, Superman – Lacombe has its own group of heroes who don’t need to change in phone booths, but rather display their capes – and hearts – proudly in the community.

Last Friday, students from Father Lacombe School put on their kindness capes and made the trip down 53 St. to deliver 646 pounds – more than 700 items – of food to the Lacombe Food Bank as well as an additional $476.

Laurie McIntosh, a kindergarten teacher at the school, says the kids were more than happy to extend their helping hands into the community, and the evidence was displayed frequently on her Twitter timeline over the past month.

“There’s something special about putting on that kindness cape. They love to put them on – whenever they do they know they’re doing something special in the community,” McIntosh said.

“It connects them to the community in a different way and hopefully it’s a connection they have so when they’re older they’re still making that contribution and have that connection to all the services we have here in Lacombe.”

Part of the community connection was collaborating with Cilantro and Chive to create the “Mrs. Mac’s Kinder’s Dream Burger,” which was on the menu for the month of February. Featuring a variety of different flavours, from Alberta beef to peanut butter, bacon, apples, blueberries and garnished with a gummy egg topper, it was a hit with area residents and visitors.

Final numbers of the dream burger sales were announced on Friday, with 238 burgers sold and $2 from each going towards the food bank.

“There’s something about doing a food drive and dropping off the food as an adult in the back of your truck, but when you can walk a whole class over and show them where the food bank is and who works here, why we do this…It just puts a whole new meaning to a food drive.”

Although they’re young, the importance of the food bank was understood by each of the students.

“It’s where you give the food to other people because they don’t have any houses, or money or food,” said Casey McIntosh, 5. “They come to the food bank so they can get free food.”

Sebastian Kerekes, 5, gave a thumbs-up in response to how it felt to help others in need, especially after finding out the proceeds from dream burger sales will go towards lunches for children.

The collaborative effort, however, has more than just helped a local charity. McIntosh says other school groups have started their own food drives.

“People hear about the kids going out and they call our school thinking it’s us, and it’s not,” she said. “It’s all of the schools working together.”

As for Cilantro and Chive’s part, they now have the “Mayor’s Benny Burger” on their menu, with $2 from each burger going towards Big Brothers Big Sisters Lacombe.