Ecofitting Ontario with Albertan funds

Dear Editor,

I am angry over NDP waste and wish to pass this information on to readers who may not be aware of the Alberta Government’s “Efficiency Alberta” program.

If you go to efficiencyalberta.ca you can register for a program where Ecofitt, an Ontario company hired by the NDP with carbon levy funds collected from Alberta taxpayers, will come to your home and change your lightbulbs, power chords, etc., with expensive, overpriced ones. Yes folks, they will unscrew your light bulbs and screw in new ones all for free, compliments of Alberta taxpayers with your carbon levy money which the NDP is giving to Ontario. Thanks Rachel Notley!

I am 78 years of age and never in my life have I had to pay somebody to screw in a lightbulb.

The levy began January 1, 2017. Have you checked your residential gas bill? I did and in 17 days I paid a $9.58 carbon levy. I am angry that my funds are being so foolishly wasted and given to an out-of-province company.

You must apply online, so if you have no computer you are out of luck. Sorry, but you will have to screw in your own light bulb.

How many Ontarians does it take to screw in an Alberta lightbulb? Ask the NDP.

Contact NDP Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd at minister.energy@gov.ab.ca or your local MLA.

-Jeanne Neis, Spruce Grove, Alta.