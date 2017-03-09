Breathing new life into Clive reservoir

Enhance Energy has plans to turn an existing oil field near Clive into a carbon-capture storage site.

The details were unveiled during a public consultation meeting with area residents Tuesday evening at the Clive Arena.

While the project isn’t by any means new in terms of technology, nor is it a massive development, both Lacombe County and Enhance Energy officials were on hand to help inform people about what exactly the project entails.

“What we’re going through today is a consultation for a development that we plan on doing in the Clive reservoir,” said President Kevin Jabusch. “It’s a big (oil) field here that’s been producing for about 40 years and our plan is to put C02 in the reservoir and extend the life by 30-40 years.”

The project is part of the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL), a 240-kilometre pipeline that will capture pure C02 from the Agrium Redwater Fertilizer Plant and put it back into the oil field site, rather than allow it to be released into the atmosphere.

Around 5,000 metric tonnes of C02 per day will be taken from the plant and stored permanently in the Clive field - the equivalent to taking 325,000 cars off the road.

“Today the gas produced in the reservoir is 20 per cent C02 today, so we know it’s a proven container, a proven tank,” said Jabusch. “We have procedures to maintain our wells and monitor C02. Is it a proven process? Absolutely.”

The project, subject to approval, will happen over the course of the next 10 years.

The initial phase of the project will take one to two years, and involve drilling and completing about eight C02 injection wells and eight new production wells and flowlines.

Phase 2 will see the drilling of an additional seven injection wells and another nine production wells.

The third phase is drilling two injection wells and three production wells.

Then future sites will be looked at.

“The c02 coming down the carbon trunk line will go other places as well. Initially we’ll take it all into Clive and once Clive is fully flooded, and the oil is recovered, we’ll take that C02 elsewhere.”

More information on the project, complete with diagrams and a video, can be found on the company’s website, www.enhanceenergy.com.