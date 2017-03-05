RCMP recover property at problem rural residence

Blackfalds RCMP have charged four people after responding to a break-and-enter in progress Saturday.

In the early morning hours of March 4, 2017, RCMP responded to a possible break-and-enter at a known property near Joffre, Alta. RCMP located an occupied stolen Ford F350 truck on arrival, and during initial investigation, occupants provided false names to the RCMP, with a male suspect subsequently fleeing on foot. He was later captured with assistance of the Red Deer police dog services unit.

A search of the property revealed a stolen 2010 Infinity SUV, as well as a stolen handgun and an amount of illegal drugs.

Jeffery Heard, Steven Lukens, Quinn Petersen and Melissa Bowie faced multiple charges, ranging from possession of stolen property to failure to comply with release conditions. All but Lukens were released on their own recognizance.

First appearance in court is scheduled for March 6, 2017 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

Blackfalds RCMP are reminding area residents if they see any suspicious activities to contact them at (403) 885-3333, or call local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers can also by reached by SMS, with instructions on www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.