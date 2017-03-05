Blackfalds RCMP recover stolen mail

Alberta Sheriffs, with assistance from the Blackfalds RCMP, recovered stolen mail during a vehicle stop at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

In addition to a large amount of stolen personal mail, a stolen 22 calibre rifle was also recovered. The suspect, Justyn Bourne, provided a false name to the officers initially, however, investigations revealed his identity and numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Bourne has been charged with numerous offences in both the Criminal Cods and Provincial statutes and was held in custody to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court March 6, 2017.

RCMP are asking the public refrain from enquiring about the stolen mail, as owners have been or will be contacted in the near future.

Blackfalds RCMP are reminding area residents if they see any suspicious activities to contact them at (403) 885-3333, or call local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers can also by reached by SMS, with instructions on www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.