Social media agency moves to Lacombe

Jo(e) Social Media Inc. is in the business of helping other businesses.

Acting as a compass of sorts, the agency ­— which recently moved from Red Deer to Lacombe — guides entrepreneurs and companies through the often tricky waters of social media.

More than that, however, the team of Joe Whitbread and Jo Phillips are steering the ship with regards to legitimizing the importance of social media for business in Central Alberta.

Named the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year for 2016, they’re proving social media is much more than just a simple fad.

“What’s interesting to us is while we’ve all been on Facebook for years, it’s only becoming mainstream for businesses now,” said Phillips.

“Not only is Facebook not going anywhere, it’s rivaling Google. It’s becoming an essential tool for business.”

Once used solely for personal use, platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat now give businesses an online loudspeaker for referrals and customer service.

Constantly changing and evolving, however, the platforms can quickly become overwhelming to businesses, which is where Jo(e) steps in.

“For years we’ve let others design our business cards. We’ve let others design our radio ads and newspaper ads. It’s just now becoming okay to have an expert, like an agency like ours, for social media,” said Whitbread.

“Everyone signed up for social media because it was free, because they could do it themselves. What they don’t have is the training to know social media isn’t the same on each platform. It does take time to learn and it is okay to be taught.”

Offering services such as collaborative content management as well as training, one of their key messages to clients and general social media users is to tailor posts on each platform for the audience.

“We wouldn’t open the newspaper to see a sound. The same thing is true for social media,” Whitbread explained.

“In layman terms, a social media post appears the same everywhere but they’re very different. People are on Twitter for a reason. They’re on there with 140 characters and a set number of hashtags. Instagram posts have visual elements, and Facebook has a different audience — those are friends. You have to keep your audience in mind.”

Not only do businesses need to keep their audience in mind, but they need to remember that social media, while an online entity, is still very much human.

While the core of their business is helping companies, they do take note of how human behaviour is affected by social media.

Recognizing business as being part of the community, they’re passionate about speaking to children and families about starting a social media conversation.

They said it’s alarming how many kids say they’re on social media without the knowledge of their parents.

“It’s not the parents fault — not one parent reading this was a 13-year-old on Snapchat. It didn’t exist,” Whitbread said. “While we can talk to our kids about sex, drugs, drinking and driving and all the bad things that made us the adults we are today, none of us can actually talk to our kids about social media and the mental health issues that go with it.

“We need to give kids a good start on digital citizenship.”

Jo(e) Social Media is now located in Lacombe’s historic downtown on 49C Ave., a move that was attributed to personal reasons, as well as the vibe of the city’s downtown core.

“The business owners here have really upped the profile in Lacombe. When we ask clients to come out here, no one hesitates,” said Phillips.

“There’s a spike in the quality and value of business. There always has been, but through social media, Lacombe’s been given this extra spike and so there’s this cool factor here,” Whitbread added.

Jo(e) Social Media can be found online at www.joesocialmedia.com or on Facebook, Twitter @JoeSocialJo.