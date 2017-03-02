On language and holidays

I recently received a book/dictionary called Brief Linguistic History of the French language in Quebec. It was subtitled A Guide to Day to Day Quebec French and I found this to be a most interesting dictionary and history.

The language dates back to the arrival of Jacques Cartier in 1534, but it has been influenced not only by the dialects of Normandy, Basque, Flemish etc. but also by the language of the Native Americans such as the Micmac, Cree, and the Outaouais. I wish I had had this dictionary when I first came to Montreal in 1958. I thought I had enough French to get by, but the French I had learned in school was not good enough and I needed a lot of help at the Y.W.C.A. French classes. I still do French once a week mostly to keep up my understanding rather than to speak it. It’s hard enough remembering English words anymore, let alone French.

The recent Feb. 14th celebration of St. Valentine’s Day is always a happy time since it became associated with romantic love in the 14th century and the days of Geoffrey Chaucer, when the tradition of courtly love flourished. Prior to that, it was associated with prior martyrdoms and also was a Christian feast day celebrating one or more early saints. Nowadays it is celebrated by romantic love being expressed with flowers, confectionary and greeting cards and includes all ages.

There are a number of celebrations throughout the world following the Christmas season and one I came across was the Up Helly Aa (literally “Up Holy Day All”) referring to a variety of festivals held in the Shetland Islands in the middle of winter to mark the end of the yuletide season. This is a tradition that goes back and used to involve dragging barrels of burning tar through a town on sledges. This was abolished about 1874-1880 and instead became a torch procession. I guess people all over the world love processions.

One of the places to visit in the U.K. is the historical site of the Royal Observatory at Greenwich. It’s just a trip up the river from London and goes back to the laying of the foundation stone in 1675. It has played a major role in the history of astronomy and navigation. It is best known as the location of the prime meridian. This is a line of longitude which is defined as 0 (zero). It has always fascinated me when I was growing up to hear the radio announcers state the time as “Greenwich Mean Time.” I would love to go there again for a visit. I never paid that much attention when I lived in London — it was just something I grew up with; it was always there.

Going to the movies (or to the pictures as one would have said in the U.K. in my youth) I well remember the blue haze that would be hanging over the audience due to the cigarette smoke. Smoking was permitted in those days and I find it hard to accept that nobody was bothered. If they did they would sit in the non-smoking section which was really not any better. There were ashtrays fitted into the back of the seats and they were well used. I think the only time there were no smokers were at the children’s Saturday morning Mickey Mouse Club movies, which was a regular visit for me.

A Friends of the Library history presentation has been postponed from February to March 2 at 7 p.m. It will host Debbie Olsen describing the Trans Canada Trail. There are two more travel presentations before the series ends for the season, with the next one being on March 14 with Victoria Papst describing her trip from London to the Emeralds Isle. Victoria is a regular Saturday staff member at the library so most of you will know her well. The last one will be “A Little about Belgium, a little country” presented by Andrew and Emma Nokes. I am happy to tell you that plans for next season in both travel and history are well underway.