The City of Lacombe is moving ahead with its Main Street Project with the endorsement of the pre-design plan.

City council gave their approval during their regular meeting on Monday to a design based on functional improvements, featuring additional parking stalls and sidewalks, as well as making the downtown core safer for pedestrians.

While few changes had been made from the previous redesign plan, including the restructuring of two parking areas, street light replacement and limiting aesthetic improvements to the 52nd St., 50 St. and 49th St. intersections, it was the closure of the 49th St. intersection heading onto 50 Ave that sparked conversation amongst council.

Both Coun. Wayne Armishaw and Grant Harder expressed concern over the construction of a turn-around on the road. While Armishaw said he wasn’t convinced the turnaround would be large enough for the average vehicle to turn, Harder said he felt the closure wasn’t maximizing the functionality of the space.

“I do not think it’s the best way to go,” Harder said. “Because we need more parking downtown, would it not make more sense to maintain the right-hand turn and add about eight parking stall on the east side of 49th?”

The closure, however, isn’t new to Main Street Project designs. According to Engineering Services Manager Jordan Thompson, the change was first contemplated in 2002 in a transportation study, and has since been included in a number of major downtown plans to address safety concerns.

Coun. Rempel said initially he wasn’t sure he was in favour of the change himself, but spent over an hour watching the intersection, where he caught a number of drivers entering the street from the wrong end, and turning left where a left-hand turn isn’t permitted.

Coun. Peter Bouwsema agreed, adding his office looks onto the intersection where he’s seen a number of near accidents.

“Accidents give statistics about what actually is reported but you don’t ever get a statistic in terms of potential accidents and occurrences like that. This solves the problem,” he said.

“We have a very unique intersection here and rather than playing with fire and having a serious injury or death, I believe this solution is positive for the community and we’ll get used to it.”

Other concerns discussed included changing a crosswalk parallel to Highway 2A across 50th Ave.

Harder said he felt it would be beneficial to make the crosswalk perpendicular to the sidewalk with a more direct path, rather than forcing pedestrians to cross at an angle.

Acting Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Goudy explained, however, that while they did look at a more direct route, there were safety concerns there as well.

“The downside is people coming from the north moving west - if you move (the crosswalk) too far and you straighten it out to perpendicular, they’re not able to see pedestrians until they are right around the corner,” he said.

“This gives them a little more visibility.”

The project will begin in mid-April with the replacement of the sanitary sewer line and will be completed in phases to minimize the impact to downtown businesses. It is set to be completed by the end of October, 2017.

During the last regular meeting, council gave first reading to the borrowing of funds for the Main Street Program project which has a budgeted cost of $6.15-million and $3,042,000 as debt financing.

More information on the project can be found on the Main Street Improvement Project website at www.lacombe.ca/mainstreet. The website will be updated over the course of the next two weeks with detour, parking and pedestrian access information and maps.

Those with additional questions about the project can email downtown2017@lacombe.ca.

Municipal election

Preparations are already underway for the 2017 General Municipal Election.

City council gave first reading to the Municipal Election Bylaw which involved a slight change with regards to how they handle electronic voting.

The previous system in place had limitations with how many polling stations were available to the public. The new system will allow for more booths and the counting of ballots to be done electronically.

The first advance poll was also moved up in response to complaints in previous election years.

Once third and final reading is passed, the key election dates will be as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 18: Nomination Day 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. in council chambers

• Sat. Sept. 30 : Advance Poll #1

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in council chambers;

• Monday, Oct. 11: Advance Poll #2

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. in council chambers;

• Monday Oct. 16: Election Day

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

A mobile polling station for incapacitated voters will also be held Thursday, Oct. 5, and the Institutional Vote for continuing care residents will be held Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

St. Stephen’s Catholic Church rezoned

The first amendment to the Land Use Bylaw (LUB) 400 involving the rezoning of the lot owned by St. Stephen’s Catholic Church was officially approved by council Monday.

The change addresses an oversight in the transition from LUB 300 to LUB 400 which saw the property incorrectly zoned as Residential Mixed District (R4) instead of Community Service District (CS).

With the rezoning now in place, the church can now move ahead with the construction of the new building.

It was just over a year ago that the old building was torn down after hail damage wreaked havoc on the already aging building. Construction is set to begin towards the end of March or early April and completed by November.

FCSS to acquire paratransit bus

Lacombe City Council awarded the contract to replace the paratransit bus used by Lacombe and District FCSS’ Lacombe Connex transit service.

As part of the 2017 Capital Budget, $99,000 was approved to purchase a new bus, as Lacombe Connex replaces its fleet unit on a 10-year-rotation.

Star Bus Sales Inc. was awarded the contract for $86,500 for a Ford E450 with a 6.8L Triton V10 gasoline engine. The bus will accommodate 12-16 passengers and has three wheelchair positions.

An additional $2,100 was also approved as an option allowance to address safety when entering or exiting the vehicle.

Lacombe County also approved $29,700 to go towards the replacement of the vehicle.

The next council meeting will be March 13 at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

