Focus on policy, not booty

I don’t have a lot of “that’s enough internet for today” moments, but anytime I see someone give politicians the celebrity treatment, I have to back away.

The latest instance of this was Monday, when every website and social media platform I was on had some new story on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s rear end. I had to shut down all eight tabs I had open and go for a walk.

We’re given access to this tremendously useful tool, where we can read stories about how many thousands of Albertans are out of work, how the Canadian dollar is sitting at 76 cents to the U.S. dollar, Ryan Smyth becoming part of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame, or even the mix-up of the Best Picture award at the Oscars and yet the most important “news” topic is the quality of Trudeau’s behind?

Lord help me.

I guess it wouldn’t bother me so much if looks alone didn’t seem to give him global appeal and approval, but the number of people I saw tweeting about how they wished he was their nation’s leader with a picture of his bum honestly elevated my blood pressure.

The sad thing is this happened countless time during his election campaign, and that Trudeau’s not the first politician that has had people gushing over his “swooning eyes,” as one Kelowna publication put it. Even worse is how many people I personally know that voted for him not because of his policies or the party’s platform, but because he apparently “looks more trustworthy, younger” than the other candidates.

I have no issue with people who did their research and found their interests and priorities aligned with the Trudeau Liberals. There’s a reason why more than one party exists in Canada, but is it really too much to ask that people look beyond so-called good looks and charm?

Judging a politician by his looks is right up there with reporters at the Oscars asking every last female about what designer they’re wearing, rather than about their work.

Ask her more. Ask him more.

Expect more from him than ethical scandals befitting an out-of-control Hollywood star.

The same goes for the man south of the border. While looks are obviously not on Donald Trump’s side, his celebrity stems from his pocketbook as much as Trudeau’s comes from his appearance.

I hear a lot of people upset that concerns and priorities like electoral reform aren’t being taken seriously, but from my point of view, it’s got to be hard for an elected official to take their job seriously when society as a whole turns them into a celebrity, “oohing and ahhing” their fashion sense rather than policies.

No politician should get a free pass because of good looks or because they’re “really, really rich.” If we want our concerns taken seriously by elected government officials, we need to make them take their job seriously. That starts by not talking about their rear-end physique.