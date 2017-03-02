City of Lacombe appoints new CAO

Lacombe City Council will soon have a new face joining them at meetings and municipal affairs, with the appointment of the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Dion Pollard was officially appointed as the new CAO for the City, with the position coming into effect April 24, 2017.

“I feel privileged to be provided the opportunity to become the next CAO for the City of Lacombe,” said Pollard in a release issued Tuesday. “I look forward to working in my new community, meeting new people and continuing the good work of City Council and staff in making the City of Lacombe an even better place to love, work, play and do business. My family is also looking forward to becoming part of our new community.”

Pollard will make his way to Lacombe from the Town of Vermilion where he served as the town manager and CAO from 2011-2017. Prior to his role as town manager, he was the Director of Community Services for seven years, and began his municipal career in the Town of St. Paul’s Department of Parks and Recreation back in 1998.

Having completed the Local Government Certification Program through the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Extension Government Studies, in addition to earning a Physical Education Degree with a major in Sport and Leisure Management and a minor in Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, council believes they’ve found the right person for the job.

“Council is convinced that Dion is the right choice for this critical position given his considerable experience and passion for public service,” said Mayor Steve Christie. “We believe he will fit into our organization with minimal disruption to ongoing initiatives and look forward to working with him as we work to achieve our strategic vision.”

Pollard replaces former CAO Norma MacQuarrie, who retired in late 2016 after 35 years in municipal service.

Pollard, who was born and raised in Lloydminster, will bring his wife, Tannis, with him, as well as his three children, Lauren, 16, Bryn, 14, and Brenden, 10.

