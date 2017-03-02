Burman University shoots for ACAC

The Burman University Bobcats basketball teams may soon have a league to call home.

Left playing exhibition games following the closure of the Alberta Colleges Athletic League (ACAL) two years ago, the teams underwent evaluation last Thursday to become part of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC).

The squads have been hard-pressed to find regular games throughout the season, but with their second application in as many years to join the province’s pre-eminent collegiate sports league, Burman University Athletics Director Ron Schafer is hoping they’ll be able to change that.

“Right now we’re able to play regular games early in the season when everyone wants practice games, but once they get into the season, it’s almost impossible for us to get games,” Schafer said. “It’s very difficult on players.”

Burman University first looked into joining the ACAC four years ago as the Canadian University College. They did an initial investigative application, but chose not to pursue joining the league at that time. As other teams, including Olds College and Keyano, began moving from the now defunct ACAL to the ACAC, however, the school had to revisit the idea of joining the league.

Last year they began their first application, but it was ultimately denied by the ACAC selection committee due to scheduling concerns with regard to the university’s observation of the Sabbath.

“The only issue seems to be difficulty in them figuring out a way they could have us play without playing sundown Friday to sundown Saturday,” he said. “That’s not a negotiable thing for us. We’re not willing to give in on that.”

The large majority of games in the ACAC – the league the Red Deer College Kings and Queens, SAIT and NAIT belong to – are played Friday and Saturday evenings.

Scheduling aside, Schafer believes the teams stand a good chance of getting in.

“The report we got back from the committee was that the application was very strong,” he said, citing the on campus facilities, their ability to draw from the second biggest parochial school system in the world for talent, and their winning history. “When we played ACAL, we won the men’s championship five of the last six years. We can certainly put together a good team.”

Then, there’s fan support that can rival professional leagues. On Thursday, performances by the Acronaires, Burman University Steppers and a drumline were part of the game day festivities.

“We’ve been told by more than one person, mostly officials who make their way around the different leagues reffing, that there’s very few places that have the energy that Burman has in terms of crowd support and enthusiasm.”

With the evaluation day behind them, it’s now a waiting game for the school to find out if they’ll be accepted or not. The decision is expected to be made in the middle of May at the ACAC general meeting in Calgary.

Should Burman University be accepted this time around, they’ll see one more year of exhibition games, but with ACAC teams on a regular basis, before officially becoming a full member in the 2018-19 season.