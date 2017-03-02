The Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) is slowly chipping away at getting Blackfalds a second indoor ice surface.

Just three months old, the non-profit society’s efforts to raise $1-million in funds to enclose the current outdoor rink are already on Blackfalds Town Council’s radar.

Tuesday, following a presentation from D.I.D.S. President Tabitha Astalos on the society’s formation, council gave approval of up to $10,000 to complete renderings of what a twinned arena multiplex might look like.

“A rendering needs to be done to help out D.I.D.S. with their fundraising goals,” said Director of Community Services Sean Barnes.

“Currently our arena usage is at capacity. I got here in 2005 and we were about 70 per cent capacity. Now we’re about 110. Every hour, every minute is used in that facility at this time so we’re kind of being creative on how we’re scheduling that facility.”

Adding a second arena is part of Blackfalds’ long range capital plan for 2021 with a price tag of $12-million. A third arena, likely on the east end of the town, will be looked at once the population reaches the 15,000 mark.

As it stands now, however, the existing multi-plex arena is already equipped to support a second ice surface. In 2008, the town expanded the plant room to include two new reciprocating compressors and a larger chiller and dehumidification system, adding 100 tonnes of capacity.

Being able to include two ice surfaces under the same roof, would benefit tournaments, functions, as well as provide staffing and energy efficiencies.

D.I.D.S. officially became a non-profit on Nov. 24, 2016 and currently is made up of a 13-member executive, including members from lacrosse, Blackfalds Minor Hockey, Blackfalds Wranglers and the figure skating club. They currently have three additional members, but are hoping to add more during their March 2 meeting.

They have held a few fundraisers, including hot chocolate sales during free skate times and a pancake breakfast during last week’s Winterfest festivities. Proceeds from the annual Cody Dennis Memorial game totalling $5,000 also went towards the society.

According to Astalos, D.I.D.S. currently has a net of $8,200.

Budget adjustment

Blackfalds Town Council addressed an internal error made in the 2017 Budget with regards to mobile equipment requirements.

As part of the budget, council approved $80,000 for Community Services to purchase a 16-inch Ground Master Mower. However, the approved cost was for a 12-inch mower and not a 16-inch mower, which is $110,000.

Council accepted the request for an additional $30,000 to be taken from the Mobile Equipment Capital Reserves for the purchase of the mower.