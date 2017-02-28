Property owners in the City of Lacombe are being asked to review their 2017 Property Assessment Notices.

The notices, which were mailed out on Monday, also contain a brochure with information on how the property assessment values are determined.

“It is important for property owners to review their property assessment notices well before the April 28, 2017 property assessment complaint deadlines, as tax bills are not disputable,” said Marc Perrault, property tax coordinator for the City of Lacombe, in a release issued Tuesday morning.

“If you have concerns with your assessment value, or have questions about the property assessment process, please contact the City so we can put you in touch with one of our assessors.”

Those who have not received their property assessment notice by March 3,2017 are asked to contact Perrault at mperrault@lacombe.ca or by phone at (403)782-1257 to receive a copy.

More information on property tax assessment can be found online at www.lacombe.ca/living/taxes-assessment.