To meet your Waterloo

Living and growing up in a seaside resort as I did in North Wales, the summers were always fun with much activity all along the promenade. One of the sideshows I remember was the Punch and Judy show. I have never seen one here but I think they are still around in the U.K. and their history goes back a long way and there is a recorded first appearance in 1662. The show was in a booth, usually striped, with the marionettes held in a hand as they performed. As I remember them, Punch was a nasty bully and poor Judy had a lot to put up with. However, they were very popular and became entertainment for children. Naturally, there was always someone going around the standing audience collecting money. They were a regular event at seaside resorts.

When I am over at the Lacombe Hospital I often see old friends in the lobby, one of whom is a gentleman now living in the Long Term Care part of the hospital. He has spoken to me a couple of times and tells me how he enjoys reading this column and took the trouble to write me a three-page letter describing his early days in the Lacombe elementary schools and included pictures of those schools. His recollections covered some of the history of the Lacombe elementary schools and was most interesting and I thank him for that.

Often when writing this column I think back to my English language teacher in High School who would assign an essay to be written on a given title or to do a “précis” on a written piece. One of the first I had to write was justifying the saying: “It Pays to Advertise.” I didn’t have a clue but had to find out. It must have caused me some grief as I remember it to this day. The exercise on writing a “précis” had me in good stead when I was a nurse and had to write reports on patients’ conditions at the end of a shift. They had to be short, concise and meaningful.

Part of my geography lessons in high school included quite a bit about Canada. One of the things I learned and have mentioned before is the Chinook wind – “the warm, wet, westerly wind” that blows across the mountains from the Pacific and warms the prairies.

Another thing I learned (and a new word) was the verb “to portage.” I learned how early Canadians would cross land from one water way to another carrying their canoes, their cargo etc. I have always found this early history interesting. There is an interesting Grand Portage monument to those early days on the north shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota and is part of the historic trade route of the French Canadian voyageurs.

There is an expression that always brings up a part of English history and that is the expression “to meet your Waterloo.” This expression reflects the defeat of Napolean by the Duke of Wellington at the battle of Waterloo, which was a small town in Belgium in 1815. The expression is synonymous with anything that is difficult to master. I have always thought of it as such a good expression of facing an inevitable situation, as did Napolean. Remember the singing group ABBA? They had a hit song “Waterloo” some years ago.

The pain of winter is often relived in places by having celebrations and one of those is the winter carnival in Quebec City — the Carnival de Quebec. Parades and ice sculptures are a few of the attractions. It had been held on and off since 1894, but has been held uninterruptedly since 1955 with up to one million people attending in 2006, making it one of the largest winter festivals in the world.