LPS arrest Red Deer man after theft incident

Lacombe Police have charged a Red Deer man following a theft incident at a local dealership.

On Feb. 20 at approximately 7:20 a.m., Lacombe Police Service's dispatch recieved a call from the alarm system monitoring Gary Moe Chrysler that an intrusion alarm had been activated at the building.

Police arrived on scene at approximately 7:24 a.m. to find a broken window and fresh footprints in the snow. Investigation lead to LPS finding a male walking near the business.

The man was found to be Bryan Penso, 28, of Red Deer, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.

Penso was also charged with nine criminal code offences as follows:

- Break/Enter and theft

- Possession of stolen property over $5,000

- Possession of stolen property under $5,000

- Two accounts of identity theft

- Failure to comply with court order

- carry and concealed weapon

- disguise and intent

- michief under $5,000 dollars.

Penso was remanded in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for March 1, 2017 in Red Deer Provincial Court.