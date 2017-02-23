Generals complete the sweep

The Lacombe Generals are moving on to the Chinook Hockey League final after sweeping the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs in their best of seven series.

At least on paper, the 4-0 playoff record makes it seem as though the Generals are flawless in the post-season this year, but the first round wasn’t without its obstacles.

Friday’s Game 3 was no exception. For the second time in the series, the Generals had to find a little extra motivation to come back from a two-goal deficit, but come back they did, earning a 5-4 win with a rally late in the period.

Myles Bell got the game winning goal with just 3:32 left to play.

“Luckily we took advantage of a breakdown on their end and fortunate it went off the goalie’s pad and in,” he said. “Sometimes hockey gods are working in your favour on a night like that. I’m just happy it went in.”

Bell opened the scoring in the first period, but the Chiefs’ Jamie Marshall tied it up before the first intermission. In the middle frame, Fort Saskatchewan’s Andre Herman and Riley Sheen traded goals, heading to the dressing room before the third tied 2-2.

In the third period, the Chiefs put their special teams to work, scoring two power play goals to put them ahead 4-2.

The Generals, however, kept putting pucks on net and with just over eight minutes left in the game, Riley Sheen scored his second of the game to bring the team within one. Three minutes later, Teegan Moore tied things up, followed shortly by Bell’s go-ahead goal.

Coming from behind wasn’t something the Generals had to do much of during the regular season, but Bell said the team proved it doesn’t give up.

“It’s a testament to the guys in the room,” he said. “We wanted to end this in four. No one wants to drag this out.”

Generals Head Coach Curtis Austring said it showed the team’s resilience and was a good test.

“I thought we had lots of good chances throughout the game. It was just one of those games where you had to work especially hard to make things happen,” Austring said. “It just felt like a matter of time, but once we got that first one and fell within one, we knew we were going to win.”

The effort was followed up by a 5-1 win Saturday in Fort Saskatchewan.

Teegan Moore opened the scoring in the first minute of play in the second period. Chiefs forward Ryan Smith tied it just a few minutes later, only for Eric Galbraith to get the go-ahead goal midway through the period.

In the third and final frame, the Generals added three more goals, including Alex Macleod’s first of the night and second goals for both Moore and Galbraith.

The Generals now await the victor of the series between the Stony Plain Eagles and the Innisfail Eagles which will resume this weekend.