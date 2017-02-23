Free fishing weekend takes over Gull Lake

Free Fishing Weekend didn’t pass Albertans by as people made their way onto the ice at Gull Lake this past weekend for the first annual Red Deer Kinsmen Ice Fishing Derby.

A total of 320 people participated in the event Sunday at Brownlows Landing, enjoying warm weather, and helping to raise money to be put back into the community.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Ryan Ell, one of the organizers of the event. “As far as I can see it’s been a success.

“Any time you’re doing something for a good cause, people come out in droves.”

Alberta Fish and Game was allowing anyone, licence or not, to fish during the weekend. A registration fee of $20 was taken for the derby to support the Red Deer Kinsmen and future community projects and non-profit groups and organizations like the Red Deer Food Bank.

While early fundraising estimates pegged funds raised at around $3,000 for the day, over $5,500 was raised.

The event attracted people from as far away as St. Albert and Edmonton.

The biggest catch of the day, caught by Tyler Lichti. was a pike weighing 10.58 lbs. The largest whitefish weighed 2.82 lbs. And the heaviest perch caught by an adult was 0.54 lbs. The heaviest perch caught in the kids category weighed 0.32 lbs.

