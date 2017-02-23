Ethical debate: human decency or humanization

I’m going to break my silence on something I should’ve written about two weeks ago.

It’s taken me that long to get the wording of what I wanted to say just right, and while the particular incident is no longer new, the questions behind it will remain relevant for as long as journalism holds value.

Two weeks ago, the Lacombe Globe published an RCMP brief on the first homicide of the year in Red Deer. The Globe knew the name and back story of the victim; we knew she had ties to Lacombe, but we did not publish her name.

In the brief, it was stated the victim’s family had asked her name to not be released. The RCMP complied with that request in the media release, and the Globe did, too.

There was a common assumption the reasoning behind the name not being released was privacy for the family in a time of grief, and perhaps it was. However, maybe it wasn’t. Maybe there were family members and close friends yet to be informed. Maybe it’s been a struggle to try and explain the news to the victim’s young children why they’ll never see their parent again.

We can’t know for sure, and what right do we have to make that assumption? What right do we have to go against what the surviving family had asked? They had their reasons and that’s all we need to know.

Other news outlets had a different opinion and published the name, alongside a picture ripped from the victim’s Facebook.

Publishing something like this is the kind of debate that consumed my ethics class at SAIT. We debated countless situations on how appropriate it would be to publish a photo depicting someone’s final moments, or the morality of taking pictures of people rushing to save personal belongings as they’re being evacuated from a fire, rather than helping them.

There was always one unspoken question, no matter the topic of debate: at what point does your job as a journalist, photojournalist, infringe upon your own morals and beliefs, compassion and human decency?

For me, publishing the name when asked not to by a family in mourning crosses that line.

Some might call it censorship. Some might say it’s humanizing a statistic, but if you see the word ‘homicide’ and don’t have the ability to think beyond what happened and feel something ­— be it for the family, the victim, or the situation itself — what does that say about you?

As a society, if we’ve become completely numb to the heaviness of words like homicide and murder, given their frequency in the news and social media, how long will it be before we become numb to these situations as a whole, names or not? Naming names in situations where it won’t add anything but more salt in the wound to the victim’s family seems counter-productive.

In journalism, we say “died” instead of “passed away.” There’s a reason for that.

No amount of sugar coating the loss of life will ease the pain of the victim’s family. No amount of sympathy, condolences or prayers will change what happened.

Knowing the name of the victim will not bring her back.

Knowing the name of the man charged with manslaughter has the potential to bring about change.

While it’s a kind, noble gesture to say we want to celebrate and honour the victim rather than draw attention to the man charged with manslaughter, I believe it’s also a kind, noble gesture to respect the wishes of the family in mourning.

In a world obsessed by social media, few things are private for long. If privacy and time to grieve is what they wanted, then I think they deserve at least a few moments before news outlets parade information about.

As I’ve said in a past column, facts will remain facts regardless of how fast they are published.

It is a goal of any news outlet to break a story, but in this case, I’ll gladly sacrifice a scoop for human decency.