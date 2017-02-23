County begins fire permit season early

Lacombe County is starting their fire permit season a month early to align with changes made by the provincial government.

Officially, wildfire season now begins March 1, and anyone looking to have a fire on their land — be it a campfire, burning barrels or otherwise — must have a permit beforehand.

Lacombe County Fire Chief Todd Gustafson says he believes moving wildfire season and fire permit season up can only be a good thing, especially with changing conditions in the environment.

“Any time we have dry conditions the opportunity for wildfires or fires to get out of hand and become wildfires certainly increases,” he said.

A total of 1,138 wildfires burned through more than 611,000 hectares of land throughout the province last year, including the fire that swept through Fort McMurray. According to officials, more than 60 per cent of them were caused by human activity.

While Gustafson couldn’t give a precise figure on the number of wildfires that occurred in the area last year, he did say Lacombe County hasn’t been immune to outside fires getting out of hand and hopes fire permits will help to inform those in the area of how to burn responsibly.

“It brings awareness to burning,” he said. “When you take out a fire permit, it explains everything directly on the form, what provisions and requirements need to be met for burning purposes and any time we can educate the public on responsible burning, I think that’s a good thing.”

Starting on March 1, applications for fire permits can be submitted through the Lacombe County website. Apple users can submit through the new “my Lacombe County” app, and, as always, permits can be requested at the Lacombe County Office or by calling 403-782-8959.

Under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act, area residents are prohibited from lighting a fire outdoors, excluding camp fires set for cooking or warming purposes unless the person is a holder of a fire permit.

Those found burning without a permit can be fined heavily for fire department response. A flat rate of $300 will be charged for responses to a fire for failure to have a permit or other provisions of the Act where fire suppression is not needed.

If a fire gets out of hand, however, the penalties grow steeper. Property owners will be assessed costs as follows:

• Fire truck - $500 per hour;

• Water truck - $300 per hour;

• Rapid response unit/mini pumper - $300 per hour;

• Equipment van - $300 per hour;

• Equipment other than fire apparatus – Lacombe County cost;

• Personnel other than fire department – Lacombe County cost.

“Responsible burning needs to happen regardless if it’s permit season or not,” said Gustafson. “People need to be aware if they have lit a fire under controlled circumstances they are responsible for that fire until the point where it is complete out.

“If something goes sideways, it’s on them.”

Fire permit season runs until Oct. 31, but is subject to change depending on environmental conditions.

Special provisions for stubble burning are required. A Stubble Burning Permit is required throughout the year prior to burning any stubble or swath of any crop. These permits can only be obtained at the county office through the Manager of Environmental and Protective Services or the Agricultural Fieldman.

To report a wildfire, call 403-310-FIRE.