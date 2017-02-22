Wranglers struggle against Mountainview

The Blackfalds Wranglers might’ve been comeback kids in the first round of playoffs, but the shine from their victory has since been marred.

Tied 1-1 in their Heritage Junior Hockey League North Division semifinal series against the Mountainview Colts heading into the weekend, the Wranglers dropped back-to-back games by scores of 6-4 and 4-2.

Head Coach Sean Neumeier didn’t hide his frustration at the losses, pointing the finger at his team’s lack of discipline in both games.

“We haven’t learned yet that if we take stupid penalties, we’re going to lose,” he said. “The only reason they’re up 3-1 in this series is because we’ve gifted them power play after power play and they score every other time.”

In just the last two games, six out of nine of the Colts goals were scored with the man advantage, and 10 throughout the course of the series.

At even strength, Neumeier said his team’s effort was good — outshooting their opponents 34-22 on Tuesday night — but selfishness was ultimately costing them.

“People need to suck it up instead of slashing a guy when the puck’s up ice and taking a penalty behind the play,” he said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot and that’s the problem. That’s the frustrating part.”

Coach and players alike gave the Colts — last year’s HJHL Champions — kudos for their special teams work, but they’re hoping their history of resiliency and desperation will be able to push the series to Game 6 at home.

“We’re still in a good spot to put three wins up,” said forward Landon Siegle, one of the team’s top scorers during the regular season. “We don’t give up, that’s for sure.”

Aside from discipline, Neumeier says if the team is able to get a lead — which they haven’t seen during the playoffs yet, winning all of their games so far in overtime — the tide of the series may change.

“We’ve got to score the first goal. We’ve got to play with a lead and not dig ourselves a grave like we have been.”

Game 5 in the series was played Wednesday night.

Game notes:

The Wranglers won Game 1 of the series 6-5 in overtime, but dropped Game 2 8-1 …Through the series, Blackfalds is 2-for-20 with the man advantage while Mountainview has capitalized on 10 of their 21 power plays … The Colts have outscored the Wranglers 23-13 … As of Game 4, a combined total of 153 PIM have been assessed to the two teams … A year ago this week, the Colts swept the Wranglers out of the playoffs in the same round after earning a Game 4 win in overtime. In 2015, Blackfalds had swept Mountainview out of the playoffs.

