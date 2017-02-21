Doctors are sounding the alarm on Alberta Health Services for delaying expansion at the Red Deer Regional Hospital (RDRH).

Calling for more beds and more funding for infrastructure, they say the hospital no longer has room to meet the needs of patients, and patient care is suffering because of it.

It isn’t enough that practitioners are making noise, however. They want to be heard by both AHS and the provincial government. That’s what they’re hoping will happen next Tuesday, Feb. 28 during the “State of the Hospital Address” at 4 p.m. at the Baymont Inn and Suites.

“It’s really something that we face every day. We face lack of access, we face lack of capacity and we see what that means for our patients,” said Dr. Keith Wolstenholme, chief of orthopaedic surgery at RDRH and medical director of the Brent Sutter Sports Medicine Centre.

“This is frustrating from our perspective as care providers, but it’s devastating for patients.”

The hospital is the only referral centre in the region. Surgeries, however, are routinely cancelled because of a lack of available beds for post-operative care, while more than 75 per cent of patients on a waitlist for elective surgery end up waiting too long because there aren’t enough operating rooms.

Last October, it was revealed through an AHS document that Central Albertans are 60 per cent more likely to die from heart attacks due to a lack of cardiac services.

Yet despite the statistics plans for expansion have dropped off AHS’ priority list. In 2014 the project was third. The following year it was tenth, and by 2016 it had fallen off the list completely.

“It was shown in our needs assessment in 2015 that we were short 96 inpatient beds. We were short 18 emergency room beds and we were short three operating room suites. There have been no plans for the RDRH expansion that’s gone beyond that needs assessment,” Wolstenholme said.

“It’s been a long time coming for expansion. We’re trying to get the word out to the public that we think this is not acceptable to meet the needs of Central Albertans.”

He says the last capacity expansion occurred in the early 2000’s, more than a decade ago.

Since then, Central Alberta’s population has boomed. According to federal census results released Feb. 8, the Town of Blackfalds jumped 48.1 per cent since 2011, while Sylvan Lake grew 19.9 per cent. Red Deer itself topped 100,000 people, while Lacombe surpassed the 13,000 mark.

The Central Zone, which extends from Drumheller to Sundre along its southern border and Drayton Valley and Wetaskiwin along its northern one, has patient demand of over 450,000, with many communities within its boundaries without urgent care facilities themselves.

“That’s a huge population to serve. We just haven’t had the investment in infrastructure to deal with the increasing demands,” he said.

“Lacombe has its own hospital, but they don’t have access to advanced imaging, specialists and specialty care. We’re not just the Red Deer Regional Hospital. We’re the central Alberta regional hospital.”

He added there’s been some infrastructure, including the Central Alberta Cancer Centre which opened in 2013, and the obstetrical operating room investment which has yet to open. While both were needed, they didn’t solve the hospital’s need for expansion.

“Those are really just drops in the bucket. They did not increase capacity in RDRH and that’s what we need,” he said.

AHS stance, on the other hand, is that expansion of the hospital is dependent on further review of needs. Doctors believe another review isn’t necessary, with the needs of patients obvious.

Members of the public are invited to attend the “State of the Hospital Address.” Multiple practitioners are expected to speak, and members of both the current government and opposition will be in attendance.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to get up to date on the issues we are facing and to hopefully start taking some next steps to rectify the problems we’re facing,” Wolstenholme said, adding figures on the difference in investment levels in the different zones will be released at the meeting.

“Central Zone lags far, far behind...the numbers are incredible as to how little infrastructure we’ve gotten compared to other zones.

“We’re not blaming the current government for what’s happened in the past, but we’re asking our current government to correct the problems that have happened in the past to make investment financially in the future.”

Those looking for more information can find the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Diagnosis-Critical-Your-Central-Alberta-Regional-Hospital-1842624095950107/ or by searching Diagnosis Critical. Your Central Alberta Regional Hospital.