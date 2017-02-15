City of Lacombe council briefs

Sportsplex Update

The front doors to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex are now open and artwork has been installed, marking the end of Phase 2 of the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex project.

On Jan. 23, the building was formally turned over from Scott Builders after months of construction.

Some minor touch-ups will be completed over the next couple of weeks, including the installation of new glass cabinets which will separate the pool changing rooms from the lobby.

A donor wall will also be installed. To date, there is $614,750 in both sponsorship and donated funds and more will be accepted.

Phase 3 will begin in April to widen the hallway in Arena 1 as well as renovate the existing dressing rooms. Exterior concrete walls on the east side expansion will also be painted in the summer, as well as exterior landscaping.

The final phase of the project is set to be completed by late summer.

A Grand Opening for the facility is expected to occur in September, with the date to be announced.

Change to LUB 400

The first amendment to the Land Use Bylaw (LUB) 400 will restore the zoning of the property owned by St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at 5128 53 St.

With the adoption of LUB 400, the property had incorrectly been zoned as Residential Mixed District (R4), rather than Community Service District (CS).

The re-designation will allow for the construction of the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church building.

The $1,000 fee for rezoning will be waived by the City, as it was an error made in the transition from LUB 300 to LUB 400.

A public hearing for the change will be held on Monday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Other council notes

First reading was given to authorize the borrowing of funds to proceed with the second phase of construction of the South East Water Trunk Main extension. The waterline is se to connect to the existing line which runs through the Wolf Creek Crossing and Metcalf Ridge sites to extend services on 34th St.

First reading was also given for the borrowing of funds for the Main Street Program project. The budgeted cost of the project is $6.15-million, with $3,042,000 as debt financing.

The next council meeting will be held Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

— BARRETT