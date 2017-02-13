Suspicious male arrested by police

Lacombe Police arrested a 23-year-old local male early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:55 a.m., police received a complaint of a suspicious male entering and going through vehicles on Cameron Cl. in Lacombe.

Police arrived on scene at about 1:57 p.m. and observed a male, wearing dark clothing running southbound from Cameron Cl. across Woodland Dr.

Police contained the area where the male was last seen running, and after a short pursuit took the male into custody.

The male was charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of theft under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

Acting Police Chief Lorne Blumhagen said LPS’ quick action was thanks in part to the return of their own dispatch last November.

“This is another great example of the benefits of having our own police dispatch for our citizens of Lacombe,” Blumhagen said in a release issued Monday. “An alert citizen contacted our dispatch and while providing the details to our dispatcher, the dispatcher was able to relay this information to our members on the road which resulted in our members arriving on scene within two minutes and locating and arresting the individual committing these offences.

“We would like to thank those citizens involved who called in this suspicious activity as it resulted in this male being located, arrested and charged.”

The male was released from custody with his next court appearance scheduled for April 7, 2017 at Red Deer Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing and LPS is requesting that anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact them at (403) 782-3279.