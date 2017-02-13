Kids struck by vehicle

Two children on a sled were struck by a motor vehicle Saturday, Feb. 11 at approximately 5 p.m.

The vehicle was driving in Parkland Acres Trailer Park when two children, ages 6 and 8, were sliding down a snow hill, came over the hill onto the roadway and into the path of the vehicle and were struck.

Both children were taken to Lacombe hospital. The 8-year-old received minor injuries was released after receiving medical attention. The 6-year-old sustained more significant injuries and was transported to an Edmonton Hospital via STARS.

As of Feb. 13, the 6-year-old remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released in the next few days.

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) was notified of the accident around 6:26 p.m., and investigation found poor visibility was a contributing factor in the collision as the snow hill and sledding area were obscured by both trees and large metal garbage bins.