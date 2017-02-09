Searching for the path forward

It’s time for conservatives to quit battling each other and stand united to make a better Alberta.

That was part of the message Wildrose Party Leader Brian Jean brought with him to Lacombe Tuesday during the second day of his provincial consultation tour.

Talk of conservative unity has gained momentum thanks to Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney and his five point unity plan which would see the current parties dissolved and a new one created in its stead.

Jean, recently, added fuel to the movement himself, shutting down some critics who believed Wildrose would not be willing to negotiate a merger by saying he was prepared to step down as leader and seek leadership of a unified conservative party.

Unification, however, can only happen under the current Wildrose foundation.

“I do believe that using the legal framework and the foundation of the Wildrose and bringing the two parties together into a new unified force is a good thing,” he said.

“First of all it’s legal and it would get the overwhelming majority of all members approving it, because they know that Wildrose is the vehicle that gives membership the power.”

While the focus was on gauging what people thought of a united right-of-centre party - be it through created a brand new party from scratch, or inviting party members to join under the Wildrose banner - Jean’s speech also gave insight on what a provincial government with him as premier might look like.

A large part of that vision included a lack of the provincial carbon tax that went into effect last month.

He, like PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney, firmly promised that should he be Alberta’s next premier, he’d repeal it within 30 days.

The tax, he said, amounted to a $3-billion hit on the province that would end up in the current government’s slush fund.

“I’m very upset about the carbon tax. That’s why it’s got to be repealed immediately,” he said. “That’s why I’m telling Albertans it will be repealed immediately because they need to see this type of regressive action by government will not continue under Wildrose.”

He wouldn’t stop with the repeal of the provincial carbon tax either.

With the federal government set to impose its own version of the tax, Jean echoed the comments of Kenney, saying he’d challenge the move constitutionally.

“Brad Wall is doing that and I actually think it’s a great decision and we would do the same thing,” he said. “If, indeed, we are unsuccessful with the challenge with the federal government, what we would do is lower other taxes, such as property taxes, income taxes to off set what they’re taking out.”

While proponents of the levy say it makes Alberta more attractive and responsible to investors, Jean said Alberta already has responsible technology in the energy sector, and should be sharing it with other jurisdictions in the world.

He would also fight for a fair equalization payment formula, which he says has seen Albertans give $190-billion more than the province received in services.

While things might seem bleak for Albertans now, Jean said there was light at the end of the tunnel, and better days are surely ahead.

“The only advice I can give them is that we are doing everything in our control to slow them down and divert the NDP off the oath of economic destruction for our province,” he said.

“But also, don’t lose hope. I think Alberta will be better than its ever been before.”

Unifying the two free-enterprise parties into a single conservative party would essentially guarantee the NDP would not see re-election in 2019.

Polls show, however, that Wildrose could very well accomplish that on their own.

Still, Jean wants to ensure the power remains in the people of Alberta, to avoid going astray like the PC’s, and becoming out of touch like the current NDP government.

“What I’m hoping to see from these discussions is debate on the alternatives that are available so we can come forward with the decision Wildrose members want to implement, get a clear signal from them...and then implement it.”

Jean also made visits to Ponoka and Blackfalds.

