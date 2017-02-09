Reflecting during the year of the rooster

January 28 is the first day of the Chinese New Year in 2017 – the year of the rooster – and it will last until Feb. 15, 2018. The date is marked by the Chinese lunisolar calendar, so the date changes every year and is represented by one of twelve animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac.

Having always enjoyed a glass of beer, particularly Guiness, I found it interesting when I began working at an orthopedic hospital at Alton in Hampshire when I learned that I was in hop picking country. There were at least 19 pubs in Alton, which really promoted the hop growing operation and put Alton on the map, so to speak. I was not familiar with either hops or hop picking, but soon learned when the hop picking season began in late August and early September and large numbers of people migrated from London, Portsmouth and Southampton for the weeks of picking. It was like having a paid holiday. Gypsies made up for quite a few of the numbers and would come with their caravans and camp out for the season. It is only recently that I learned that hops were also grown in Alberta and that we have locally brewed beer. In checking, I found that indeed we do have such a place at Darwell about an hour-long drive from Edmonton. I had never heard of it but learned it is a small town that is known for its agricultural fair and that there is a small hop yard there also.

Have you noticed how small the printing is on cans and jars, particularly on containers of pills and drugs? Maybe it is because of age that ingredients and directions seem so small and hard to read, but I really think they are smaller than they used to be. Actually, it is not only on medications that the directions seem smaller, but on other non-medical cans in the grocery store as well.

The other day I was asked by another ex-Brit if I remembered the days when doctors made home calls and if they still do that? I did remember, but it was a long time ago and doubted in this day and age whether that was still the case. So I asked the question of an old school friend still living in the U.K. and I was told that happened only very occasionally and in special circumstances. I would think the same thing applies here as with all the new technology, access to ambulances etc. home visits would be a rare occurrence.

I came across a word I was not familiar with the other day. It was “prorogation” and I had no idea what it meant. I checked, of course, and found that in Canada it refers to a time between legislative sessions. It was also used long ago in Ancient Rome to refer to the extension of a commander’s “imperium,”which roughly translates to the “power to command.” I also learned that “Imperium” is the title of a 2016 movie. How language does survive.

There are lots of islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, but one that has an interesting history is the island of Grosse. It is also known as the Grosse Isle and is the home of the Irish Memorial Historic Site. This was the site of an immigration depot which housed Irish immigrants coming to Canada to escape the Great Famine of 1845 -1849 and who had contacted typhus during their voyage over. I read that over 3,000 Irish died on the island and over 5,000 are currently buried in the cemetery there. This island is the largest burial ground for refugees of the Great Hunger outside of Ireland. It is such a sad history.

The Friends of the Library had a very good turn out for the presentation on exploring dementia last week. The audience was well rewarded by a most exceptionally good presentation on what is a very difficult subject. It was obvious that it was a subject of much interest by many in the audience.