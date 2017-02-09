Pairing wine and chocolate this Valentine's

Wine and chocolate often go hand in hand, however it can often be a challenge when trying to successfully pair the two without one ruining the taste of the other.

I’ll go over a few reasons behind why this classic wine and food duo is one of the more difficult parings to do successfully.

Wine and chocolate have a lot of characteristics in common, and as a result both of them fight for the same ‘palate space’ when consumed together. We often refer to tannin levels in red wine, however it’s important to note that chocolate is also rich in tannins. Tannins, and flavones in particular, are part of what make a wine feel ‘dry’. Tannins also have a cumulative effect over short periods of time, so that your mouth feels drier when the chocolate and wine are consumed together. This is why a Cabernet Sauvignon and a dark chocolate may initially seem like a good paring, but the high levels of tannins in both won’t necessarily make for a pleasant combination.

Sugar levels always present a challenge: as a rule, wine should always be sweeter than the chocolate it’s paired with. A sweet chocolate paired with a less sweet wine will make the wine taste sour just by comparison.

Despite these challenges, there are some wonderful wine and chocolate pairings, whose success is the result of following some general guidelines of food and wine pairing: balance richness, weight and texture.

Here are some wine and chocolate pairings that I hope you will take some time to experiment with:

•White Chocolate with Ice Wine, Orange Muscat, or Moscato D’Asti

•Milk Chocolate with Moscatel de Alejandria, or Ruby Port

•Dark Chocolate with Red Zinfandel, or Petite Sirah

•Caramel Chocolate with PX Sherry, or Tawny Port