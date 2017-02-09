It's time for NDP to listen to Albertans

I’ve written before that I would never wish lack of success on any political figure or party.

I stand by that statement. I want to be wrong about the NDP and their carbon tax - pardon me, levy - and I want to be wrong in thinking that they, like the Progressive Conservatives that preceded them, are out of touch with the average Albertan.

On Monday, Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips said the carbon tax isn’t the economic shock the opposition is having Albertans believe. She said people across the province were beginning to see the benefits with grant programs and rebates, and sensed growing acceptance for their climate plan.

It sounds nice, but I, for one, would like to know where she’s getting her information - aside from celebrity-driven protests over pipelines and perhaps rooms full of those who’ve drank too much of the orange crush koolaid.

Being out and about in the community - not just in Lacombe, but throughout Central Alberta - I’m hearing a different story.

I’m seeing businesses close up shop, shorten hours, cut positions, and raise the prices of their goods. I’m hearing restaurants get rid of free meals and discounts for staff, increasing tip-out, or implementing mandatory tipping to make up for the money lost to the carbon tax. When I go to fill up on gas, I see more people only put $20-$30 in their tanks at a time, and lineups when the price of gas finally drops in fear of it jumping again overnight.

Not one person I’ve run into has expressed their rejoice over getting a carbon tax rebate, and many of them didn’t see one at all, or only received $100 for their family of six.

The minister, on the other hand, has her fuel paid for by the government, and housing costs covered by a housing allowance for MLAs.

Sure, it’s not thousands of dollars out of anyone’s pocket all at once, but the little costs - $100 more a month for utilities, a few dollars more at the grocery store - will add up.

Just like the Alberta government’s spending to try and justify the carbon tax to Albertans.

A $600,000 Community Environment grant program to help Albertans address climate change was also announced on Monday.

The competitive program will award teacher and school-based organizations, indigenous groups and community associations grant funding to deliver “evidence-based climate education projects.”

I’ll admit I have my cynical shades on here, but it reeks of the same ideological pro-carbon tax propaganda the NDP tried to feed Albertans going to see Star Wars a couple months ago.

The commercials, which tried to convince movie-goers of the need and benefits of a carbon tax with talk of a better environment for the future, were met with loud boos by anyone old enough to understand the commercial.

Not to mention the countless polls held throughout 2016, and the number of anti-carbon tax rallies.

Obviously, the message was rejected by a large number of Albertans, but the government now thinks it’s wise to fund groups to advocate and sell the carbon tax to others for them?

Way to listen to the people.

The problem here isn’t that Albertans aren’t educated on climate change - the problem is that Albertans are smart enough to know that a carbon tax doesn’t address the issue.

It’s not going to stop us from driving trucks to get through snow-rutted roads on our way to work, and it isn’t going to change us heating our homes when it’s -30 degrees Celsius outside. No amount of education or pamphlets pumping the NDP’s ideological climate plan is going to change that.

Albertans are educated enough to know, too, that paying for commercials or education programs won’t solve the unemployment rate and won’t put paycheques in their pockets.

It doesn’t matter what the people think, though, it’s what the NDP wants. Like many governments around the world regardless of where they sit on the political spectrum, they’ve forgotten they were elected to represent the people. Instead, they’re representing their party and imposing its platform on the people.

That concerned me on election night, and it still concerns me.

Normally, being right comes with a certain satisfaction, but the direction the province is heading in is anything but satisfying. Honestly, I’d rather be wrong about them.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.