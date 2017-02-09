Generals end regular season with a win

Friday wasn’t the first time the Lacombe Generals blasted Maxine Nightingale’s “Right back where we started from” in the dressing room in celebration.

The song is fitting for a team that finished their regular season in a similar fashion to the way it began: a high scoring, 9-7 victory.

The win over the Stony Plain Eagles saw the Generals jump ahead 4-1 after the first 20 minutes of play. However, in the final 40, emotions nearly got the best of the home team.

“It was a bit of an up and down game. We were running a bit of a shorter bench with some guys away and some guys with penalties and 10-minute-misconducts that shortened the bench up,” said Generals Head Coach Curtis Austring. “It disrupted the flow and we got away from our game.”

A total of 36 penalty minutes were dished out to the two teams in the second period alone as the game grew more physical, tempers flaring between the two rivals who met during last year’s Chinook Hockey League final.

“I think some guys were chomping at the bit to be a little more physical and engage in some altercations to prove a point,” Austring said. “We needed good discipline. We need the guys to stay on the bench so they don’t impact the other guys.”

Discipline wasn’t the only flaw in the Generals game.

Heading into the final frame, they led 7-2, but began stretching their passes. The Eagles forced turnovers and capitalized early, cutting the Generals lead to three goals.

Mid period, Brandon Magee got one back, but the Eagles scored another three goals shortly after, including a power play marker by former Edmonton Oiler Ryan Smyth to make it a one-goal-game.

They came up short in making up the difference, however, and Riley Sheen sealed the deal for the Generals with the man advantage in the final two minutes of play.

“I thought our guys responded well. They competed hard and you could tell the emotion level picked up there towards the end,” said Austring. “I thought tonight was a good battle for us and a good test for our guys.”

Leading the charge was Magee, who had six points on the night, including two goals and four assists which helped him surpass teammate Myles Bell to be the Chinook scoring leader.

“You can tell he likes being in the battle. He doesn’t shy away any physical play. He’s usually enduring some hits and guys leaning on him and he still keeps the puck,” said Austring.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to understand what he’s going to do out there. You try and give him some instruction and work on some fundamentals, but he’s hard to follow. With his skill set, he can do some stuff that’s pretty remarkable.”

For his part, Magee gave credit to his line mates.

“Sheener (Riley Sheen) and Rauckser (Rauckman), both of those guys played really well tonight,” Magee said. “I was just getting pucks to the net and finding the back of the net. We were pretty fortunate and we came away with a couple goals.”

With the final game in the books, the focus is now on the first round of playoffs.

Magee said he feels confident heading into the post-season.

“We’ve got a pretty good squad and a bunch of good guys here, but you can’t take anyone for granted,” he said. “Every guy on every team plays hard so it’s going to be a battle right to the end and we’ll see what the team can do.”

Game notes:

Eric Schneider, Mike Wirll and Brennan Evans were all assessed 10-minute misconducts… The Generals finished with a 19-3-0-0 record on the season, an improvement on last year’s 14-3-0-1 record…Generals goaltender Jacob Deserres made 38 saves in the win… Attendance for the game was 850

Semifinal playoff schedule:

• Game 1: Feb. 11 vs. Ft. Sask at 8 p.m.

• Game 2: Feb. 12 @ Ft. Sask 2:45 p.m.

• Game 3: Feb. 17 vs. Ft. Sask 8 p.m.

• Game 4: Feb. 18 @ Ft. Sask 8 p.m.

• Game 5: Feb. 20 vs. Ft. Sask 2 p.m.

• Game 6: Feb. 25 @ Ft. Sask 8 p.m.

• Game 7: Feb. 26 vs. Ft. Sask TBD

Following the final round, the Chinook Hockey League Champions will go for the Allan Cup in Bouctouche, N.B.