Fun for the whole family at Winterfest

Get ready to take the plunge into a world of winter fun this Family Day during Blackfalds’ Winterfest celebrations.

The annual festival, which will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., will have a little something for everyone in the family, and all are encouraged to get out, soak up what Vitamin D they can get, and partake in the festivities.

“It’s a good community event. It gets everyone out and active,” said Kurt Jensen, the program coordinator for the Abbey Centre where the majority of activities will be held.

A pancake breakfast at the Community Hall from 9-11 a.m. will kick things off, with donations being collected for the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) and their efforts to bring a second indoor arena to the town.

At noon, the Blackfalds volunteer firefighters will be cooking up burgers and hot dogs at the Abbey Centre.

But there’s more than just food and treats being served up.

“Everything we’ve had in the past few years is back,” said Jensen.

That includes one of the festival’s marquee events, the annual Penguin Dip for charity, which will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Celebrating its 10th year as part of Winterfest, those looking to take the arctic plunge are encouraged to dress up in their wildest costumes for prizes.

Free activities include games and bouncy castles in the Servus Kidz Zone, as well as the ever-popular ice slide and snow maze.

Horse drawn sleigh rides will once again be available, but this year Jensen said they’re hoping to shorten the wait for riders.

“We have a second wagon for the horse team. The past two years we’ve had pretty long lineups with people waiting to get on. Hopefully this will help,” he said.

Aside from watching the penguin dippers brave frigid waters, Winterfest goers can take in the world renowned Ice On Whyte ice carvers who will give demonstrations on how to carve blocks of ice into masterful pieces of artwork. They’ll also host Li’l Chippers carving workshops for the children.

Jensen said there will be a few other new additions to the festival, but for now they’ll be kept secret.

A family skate and family bingo at the Blackfalds Multi-Plex Arena will wrap up the planned events.

Residents are reminded that parking is limited, and are encouraged to take advantage of BOLT Transit’s free bus service throughout the day. The schedule, along with a full list of events can be found online at blackfalds.com/events.

Family Day weekend activities throughout the region:

• Alix

Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides, Family Sliding Derby as well as hot dogs and marshmallows over an open fire and a chili on a bun lunch will be held from 12- 4p.m. on the south end of Main Street.

• Bentley

The Bentley Museum will host an open house and sleigh rides will be given from 1- 4 p.m. A family skate will be held at the Bentley Arena from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

• Lacombe

Lacombe FCSS will be hosting their annual Free Family Day Fun Skate Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Cranna Lake. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be given out.

• Red Deer

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will have crafts, hot chocolate and interactive activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Kids get in free.

• Sylvan Lake

If one day of winter festivities just isn’t enough, take in Sylvan Lake’s annual Winterfest Feb. 18-20.

Saturday will be the big day for the festival, which will see sleigh rides, s’more roasting, snow painting, hockey shoot-outs and more. A farmer’s market will also be held, as well as their own arctic plunge, the Polar Bear Dip. Fireworks will be launched from the pier.