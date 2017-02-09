Bentley looks to spruce up main street

The Town of Bentley will mark its 102nd birthday this year, but a project to give its main street a facelift is set to rejuvenate the downtown core.

Concept drawings for what is being called the Downtown Streetscape Plan were unveiled during an open house last Thursday at the community hall, detailing plans to add a little more nature to 50 Ave. and improve lighting.

While the plan is still in the proposal stages, Bentley Mayor Lynda Haarstad Petten said it could only do good in sprucing and livening up the town.

“I think, as in any community, we like to have the Main Street looking beautiful,” she said. “We used to have grass on the boulevard and trees and we don’t have that anymore. Trees and grass in any community makes it more attractive.”

Renderings show grass returning to the boulevard, as well as shrubbery added to ball bouts at crosswalks.

Like the City of Lacombe and its Main Street Program, however, the project revolves around a community need that will go ahead regardless of feedback.

“We do have some sidewalks that need to be repaired on main street,” Haarstad Petten said. “We thought maybe at the same time we were doing those we would look at putting in some greenery and possibly changing street lights. Of course, that all depends on the budget.”

As for an estimate on what the project will cost, town council hasn’t gotten the final numbers from the Stantec Consulting engineers, but when they do, they’ll decide what to cut or add to the scope of reconstructing the downtown.

At this point, however, Haarstad Petten said the project is set to begin as soon as spring weather comes in hopes of getting it done for the tourist season. The town hopes to get it completed within a short time frame to impact the businesses as little as possible.

Feedback forms were provided to those in attendance, however, the results have yet to come in.