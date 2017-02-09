Assault with a weapon

The Blackfalds RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault at the Blackfalds Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours on February 4th, 2017. Upon arrival a lone male was found to have multiple injuries to his face resulting in the need for further medical treatment.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Feb. 4, unknown person(s) entered the mobile home park in an unknown vehicle. It is suspected that the person(s) were trying to steal another vehicle and/or property when the victim interrupted this and was assaulted as a result. It is unknown what was exactly used to assault the victim, but it resulted in multiple lacerations across his face.

If you have information, please call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

- Blackfalds RCMP