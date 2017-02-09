Arrest made in homicide of Lacombe woman

Members of the Red Deer RCMP Detachment and from the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit – South (MCU) have arrested a Red Deer man after confirming that the suspicious death of a Lacombe woman on Feb. 1 was a homicide, and that the two crime scenes the morning of Feb. 1 were linked to the homicide.

Minutes after a report of shots fired in the area of 42 St. and 54 Ave., RCMP located an injured woman in a vehicle near the hospital. The woman was taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on Feb. 2 determined that the death of the 25 year old woman was a homicide. At the request of the victim’s family, RCMP are not releasing her name.

RCMP investigators working on the case located 34 year old Lyndon Olsen in Red Deer on Monday, Feb. 6, and arrested him shortly after 10 a.m. in the area of 39 St. and 43 Ave. after a minor collision between the vehicle he was a passenger in and a police vehicle.

A bail hearing was conducted Tuesday and Olsen was remanded into custody. He made his first appearance in court in Red Deer Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. to face a Criminal Code charge of manslaughter with a firearm – 236(a).

Members of the Red Deer RCMP general duty and General Investigation Section and Major Crimes Unit – South were involved in this investigation.

The RCMP will not be releasing any further information pertaining to this investigation given that it is now before the court. The family of the victim has requested privacy during this time of grief.

- Red Deer RCMP