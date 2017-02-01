Wildrose leader open to merger with PCs

There’s new wind in the sails of conservative unity following Wildrose Leader Brian Jean’s announcement that he was open to merging with Progressive Conservatives last Thursday.

With one fell swoop, the opposition leader effectively put the biggest argument against PC leadership hopeful Jason Kenney’s Unite the Right campaign ­— that there was no guarantee the Wildrose would negotiate a merger — to rest.

Although some Wildrose MLAs have admitted to being caught off guard by Jean’s decision, including Cypress-Medicine Hat’s Drew Barnes, others like Derek Fildebrandt have largely endorsed the plan to unify the right and flush the orange out of the province.

Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr gave no clear answer on whether he supported the move himself, but he did say it spoke well of his leader’s character to put his leadership on the line to help create a united right-of-centre party.

“I didn’t know Brian prior to getting elected, but one thing I’ve learned about him is that, for once, we actually have a political leader who cares more about the province than about his own political career,” said Orr. “I really respect Brian for being willing to put his leadership on the line and just out of pure, straight-forward integrity, say to the people that we need to do something.

“He’s just this kind of homespun, ordinary Albertan kind of guy, but at the same time, he’s a builder. He’s been building our party and he’s been building the conversation across the province.”

Much of that conversation, according to Orr, has come from a growing anxiety amongst conservative-minded people and a desperation to do anything to make sure the NDP don’t remain in power. The coming weeks will see a lot more consultation with everyday Albertans on the topic, with town halls being held across the province, including Blackfalds and Lacombe.

Orr said his focus will be on providing the people of Lacombe-Ponoka with an opportunity to discuss unity, hear their concerns, and make sure everyone knows the process is intended to be a grassroots, democratic effort.

“For the parties to unite, people have to willing to give. There has to be some give and take, there has to be some forgiveness and Brian is willing to initiate some of that give,” Orr said.

Should Kenney be elected as leader of the PCs on March 18, the conversation for merger will happen. However, nothing is a done deal and there are some obstacles to overcome in uniting.

At present, both Jean and Kenney have different ideas on how to merge the two parties.

Kenney’s five-point unity plan involves dissolving both parties and forming a brand new one. Any funds the parties have will then be forfeited to the Alberta Government and the new party will essentially have to start from scratch.

Jean doesn’t go as far as asking for the dissolution of Wildrose, rather, suggests joining forces under the same banner.

The Wildrose Party, unlike the PC Party, is a registered non-profit society, which Orr says legally holds them to a higher level of accountability when it comes to transparency and reporting of funds.

“I think what people need to understand is Brian’s desire is to, in a way, restart the conservative movement as an institution on principles that will be a little more deeply ingrained to keep (the party) from going astray in the future the way the PC party went astray,” he said.

“By ingraining some of those principles in our constitution, in our policy process, in our grassroots membership, he believes we will create an institution that will be able to continually renew itself.”

Even without a party merger, however, Orr said he personally doesn’t believe the NDP will get in for a second term.

“There’s enough angst and anger out there in the province over some of the policies the NDP have brought forward, in the way in which they’ve handled the roll out of those things,” he said. “The reality is that prior to 2015, the NDP were pretty much kept to under 100,000 votes per election. This last time, they got 600,000 votes. It’s highly unlikely they’re going to get 600,000 votes moving forward.”

He added, too, that he didn’t foresee vote splitting being the issue come the next election that it had been in 2015.

“There were only 29 ridings that were vote split ridings. They won’t have the massive numbers of votes that they had last time, which means the vote splitting will be much less than it was,” he said. “Even if we end up with a minority government – Wildrose and PC – that wouldn’t be such a bad thing. Minority governments sometimes accomplish more for the province and the people than majority governments do.”

Should the plan to merge parties and create a unified right move forward, timing will be of the essence.

Jean’s plan has sped up Kenney’s timeline, both to ensure a strong, opposition leader is in place for the fall sitting of the legislature, and make sure the party won’t be caught off guard if the NDP call the election early.

“We do not want to be caught in a situation where we’re unprepared because we’re in some kind of negotiation process or we’ve dissolved the parties,” Orr said. “The NDP would be crazy if they caught us in that situation and they didn’t call an election. That’s just politics.”

Town halls will be held Feb. 7. From 2:30-3:30 p.m., area residents can join the discussion in Blackfalds a the Abbey Centre in the Border Paving Fitness Studio 1. In Lacombe, the discussion will take place from 4-5 p.m. in the Lacombe Memorial Centre’s Centennial Room.

Town halls will be held Feb. 7. From 2:30-3:30 p.m., area residents can join the discussion in Blackfalds at the Abbey Centre in the Border Paving Fitness Studio 1. In Lacombe, the discussion will take place from 4-5 p.m. in the Lacombe Memorial Centre’s Centennial Room.