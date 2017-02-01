Generals look to end season on a high note

The Lacombe Generals continued their dominance of the Chinook Hockey League this past weekend, adding another two marks to the win column.

The weekend wasn’t without some adversity for the hometown team, however, as the Generals came back from a 2-1 deficit late in the third period to claim a 3-2 overtime victory over the Rosetown Red Wings.

Head Coach Curtis Austring gave Rosetown credit, but said his team also got caught up in some penalty trouble.

“I thought overall we had some penalties we’d like to have back. I thought some guys made some poor decisions on forechecking and things like that that generated some power plays for them,” he said. “They’re a good hockey club, Rosetown, so you give them a power play goal and we put ourselves in a bit of a whole.”

Sunday however, was a different story, thrashing the Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs 11-3.

The Generals jumped to a 5-0 period in the first 20 minutes, with goals from Ian Barteaux, Jesse Todd, Kyle Sheen and a pair from Brandon Magee.

In the middle frame, Troy Hunter added another tally with the man advantage before the Chiefs finally responded on a goal by Makenzie Grouwega.

League-leading scorer Myles Bell got it back just a few minutes later, followed by points from Generals newcomers Kyle Greentree and Eric Galbraith.

In the third, scoring slowed down just a bit, with Chris Rauckman scoring twice, once on the powerplay. Jamie Marshall added two goals for Ft. Saskatchewan.

The game marked the return of goaltender Jacob DeSerres, who’d been injured in the preseason and had yet to play a regular season game. He faced 23 shots, with three slipping past him.

Austring said it was good to have him back.

“I know he was excited. This game was a bit lopsided on the shots to start, but I think he competed hard…he was battling,” he said. “It was a good entry for him.”

Adding Depth

Generals GM Jeff McInnis wasn’t done adding to his team in preparation for playoffs.

Last weekend, the team welcomed Eric Galbraith to the mix. This weekend, two more were added to the fold, including Kyle Greentree.

Coming off a 10-season career which saw him spend time in the American Hockey League, Europe, and make two appearances with both the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, Greentree didn’t look out of place in his first weekend with the Generals.

“You can tell just by his resume he’s a good hockey player,” said Austring. “It’s tough to just jump in a game and not have any practice and get a feel for the game. I thought at his level, he’s a smart enough hockey player he can make do and find his way.”

So far, he has nothing but good things to say about the team.

“It’s been great. The guys have been really good and even just the people around the team. The organization has been top notch.” Greentree said. “It’s nice to get the competitive juices going. I’m glad to be here.”

Joining Greentree in the lineup was Dennis Rix, the Generals affiliate player from Grande Prairie.

“He’s so strong at both ends of the rink. He did a good job for us,” said Austring.

“We’re excited to have that depth going forward because in playoffs you never know what’s going to happen.”

The Generals also played the Innisfail Eagles Wednesday, beginning their last week of the regular season. In their final regular season game on Friday, Feb. 3, they’ll play the Stony Plain Eagles. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.

Playoffs begin Feb. 10.