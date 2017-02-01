Candlelight vigil to be held Friday

A candlelight vigil and prayer session will be held in Lacombe in support of the Muslim community and for the victims of the Quebec City mosque.

The event, which will be a peaceful and solemn time of reflection, rather than a protest, will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Burman University Administration Building near the sundial.

Signs indicating parking will be in place for the event, and those in attendance are asked to dress warmly and if possible, wear black.

All are welcome to attend, and encouraged to bring their own candles to light.