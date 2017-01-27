What the hack?

Dear Editor:

The Rules committee of Curling Canada changed the delivery rule in 2014 to specify which foot was allowed to be in which hack. The rule, Paragraph 8 Delivery (1) can be seen at: http://17962-presscdn-0-57.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/58/files/2014/07/RULES-for-General-Play-2014-2018.pdf

Why was this done? What did it accomplish? The World Curling Federation, the Royal Caledonian Curling Club, and the United States Curling Association did not see fit to change this rule.

There is a negative unintended consequence because of that change. This went unnoticed until recently. Big heavy people as well as those who are athletically challenged may not be able to take part in this great game. These people have trouble with the standard delivery but do not want to use the stick.

This rule makes it a violation to use the Reverse Foot Delivery that could otherwise help them. See a short Google blog that describes that delivery at curldelivery.blogspot.com.

To get a good local inter story have a few local clubs that could use more members to act on the last sentence of the blog to prove it is a viable slide. Then bring in people to try it that were prospects in the past but did not join . The CC rule committee tells me the revised rule is for championship matches only but the stigma is done.

- Ed Bonham, Lacombe