Someone should get Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a shovel to help him get out of the massive hole he’s burying himself in.

Honestly, with the number of gaffs and mistakes he’s made in the past few weeks, I’m starting to feel like I’m watching some Canadian parody of Lois Sachar’s Holes where every day finds Trudeau digging himself a brand new hole, tangled up in yet another misstep with his band of Liberal delinquents.

I don’t know if it’s the marijuana he wants to legalize going to his head. Perhaps his brain is just not back from his multiple family vacations he’s taken over the last year, but it really looks like he doesn’t really know what he’s actually supposed to be doing, or what is expected from him.

How else do you explain the whole entire debacle surrounding the Trudeau family vacation to a private island in the Bahamas with the Aga Khan?

How do you excuse Trudeau’s acceptance of flying from the Nassau airport to the private island via private helicopter, without even thinking of clearing it with the Ethics Commissioner? As pointed out by local MP Blaine Calkins in a letter to the commissioner, the Conflict of Interest Act is quite clear that a public office holder isn’t supposed to accept trips on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft.

Not only is the whole situation unacceptable, but it was completely avoidable.

And that’s only one of his recent gaffs.

During what Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt has dubbed “Trudeau’s National Apology Tour,” the Prime Minister told attendees of a town hall in Peterborough, Ont. that Alberta’s oil sands needed to be phased out.

Did he honestly expect a comment like that to fly without backlash from those in the province? Was he even thinking at all when he said it? It certainly wasn’t going to win him any votes or support, except with the small group of anti-oilsands activists.

As if not recognizing what a problem his comment was, it took him until he actually got to Alberta to actually make an attempt at clearing the air on the remark.

He misspoke, he told the media on Tuesday, adding he said it in a way he shouldn’t have and that he will not run against Alberta.

With his going through with a federally-implemented carbon tax, that’s a little hard to see as anything but lip service.

I’ll never wish a lack of success on any political leader. Like the majority of Canadians, I want to see the country flourish and prosper regardless of what party is in power.

Right now, it doesn’t look like Trudeau’s government is making that possible and it remains to be seen if that will change in the future.

One thing is clear, however: Justin Trudeau needs to start thinking before he makes these decisions, before he needs more than just a shovel to get himself out of the mess he’s creating.