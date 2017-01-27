LFD sees increase in response times

An increase in the Lacombe Fire Dept.’s (LFD) response times has prompted Lacombe City Council to amend a service level agreement with the department.

The agreement, adopted in 2013, gave LFD a target 10-minute “chute time” — the allowance for first primary response vehicle to leave the fire hall, 90 per cent of the time.

Over the past two years, however, LFD’s chute time has been longer than the target, taking 11.5 minutes, 90 per cent of the time.

Fire Chief Ed van Delden said a number of factors contributed to the longer times, primarily those pertaining to the city’s growth.

“We fight traffic from the time the pager goes off,” he said. “Every four-way stop we put in adds a penalty both ways — both for our responders coming to the hall, as well as fire trucks then responding to the scene. Traffic queuing up at intersections, all those things add some time.”

The city’s design, as well, plays a factor. Subdivisions on the northern end of the city, including Henners and College Heights, can wait as long as 15-16 minutes for a fire engine to arrive on scene.

“If you live in Lacombe, going north and south through Lacombe with Hwy 2A essentially being the only north-south major artery in the community,” he said. “For most of our responses into that end of the city, we’re heading over to 2A, heading up to the north end and travelling west again into the community, so it’s miles to travel.”

Although the times were longer than the target set in 2013, council agreed that the times were still reasonable, and 10 minutes, with the city’s growth and traffic, was not achievable.

“I don’t have a problem with the 11.5 minutes and I think we have to understand that it is a volunteer fire dept., volunteer fire service, and we’re not going to change that anytime soon,” said Coun. Bill McQuesten.

“It’s 11.5 and we can live with that, and we’re going to keep it at a volunteer service because we can’t afford anything else at this point in time.”

To aid in reducing chute times on their own, however, the LFD will be adding a mobile, computer-aided dispatch system. At present, responders must key the mic, call dispatch and then wait for dispatch to respond before the time snap is recorded.

“This new arrangement will allow us on board the truck to use hot keys, or pre-programmed keys, so when we’re leaving the station we push a button and the time snap happens,” explained van Delden.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, but it’s always a challenge for myself and I’m sure everybody else to arrive on scene, get on the radio, give your arrival report when you could touch a couple keys, jump out of the truck and begin.”

When asked if he saw a need for another fire hall in the near future, van Delden said it would be up to council to make that decision.

“They’re the voice of the customer. I’m always mindful of that,” he said. “It’s my job to deliver only the services the customer wants to pay for because they all cost money. I certainly don’t want to be seen as someone who’s leading that and saying: ‘here’s what you need.’”

