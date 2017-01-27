It was an overflow crowd for Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Jason Kenney as he made a campaign stop in Lacombe last Saturday.

Well over 60 people with interest in crushing the “orange crush” wave that washed over the province about a year and a half ago packed into the Green Way Inn’s Willow Room, and crowded outside the door to listen to his plan to merge Alberta’s free- enterprise parties.

By now, his five point unity plan is common knowledge; the former cabinet minister has been consistent with his desire to return what he calls an out-of-touch, arrogant PC party to its grass roots and merge with the Wildrose Party to create a unified conservative movement in the province.

His plan seems to be catching on.

“In the last 10 days, we’ve had over 2,000 people come out to our campaign events,” Kenney said. “We have over 80 per cent of the elected delegates and the momentum is huge, as you can see here tonight with the big, overflow crowd.

“People don’t want to risk a second NDP term. They want their province back. They know a vote split risks a second NDP term and so the support is growing in ways I didn’t expect.”

It was Kenney’s second stop in Lacombe, and so far, he is the only one of the four candidates to visit the community. He says it has been important to him to visit the smaller communities in the province, rather than just the major centres.

“I’ve put on 50,000 kilometres on my pickup since I started in July, been to every corner of the province and spent way more of my time in rural Alberta than in the big cities,” he said. “That’s partly because I think rural Alberta is the beating heart of the province in many ways.”

His 90-minute long speech and question period largely focused on issues concerning those in the smaller communities, from the Alberta Teacher’s Association’s gender PRISM, to the carbon levy and what he would do with the federal government set to impose one on the provinces if they don’t set one themselves.

“If I’m premier in 2019, the first bill in the legislature will be the Carbon Tax Repeal Act,” he said, adding if Trudeau then tried to impose a federal carbon tax, he’d join Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall in fighting it, and challenging the constitutionality of the federal Liberal carbon tax in the Supreme Court.

“I don’t believe it’s constitutional. I believe it’s in violation of provincial regulatory jurisdiction and Brad Wall is going to fight that fight. We should join him and shouldn’t abandon him to fight for Alberta.”

Following the town hall, Kenney commented further on the Prime Minister’s remark about phasing out the Alberta oil sands.

“I’m very concerned we have a Prime Minister, who, like his father, is prepared to attack Alberta’s energy industry,” he said. “The world needs more Canadian oil with the highest environmental human rights and labour standards on global markets as opposed to total dominance by conflict regimes and dictatorships.

“We need a provincial government that stands up for Alberta like Peter Lougheed did against Justin’s father in the 1970’s.”

The PC leadership delegate selection meeting for Lacombe – Ponoka will be held Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre. The leadership election is set to take place March 18 in Calgary.

Running against Kenney are Vermillion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke, former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan and Byron Nelson, a Calgary lawyer. All three are openly against his plan to unite conservatives, calling his five-point plan implausible.

Kenney, however, dismisses the idea his plan won’t work.

“We did unite two parties 13 years ago at the national level in a process that’s identical to the one I’m suggesting and we did it in 10 months, across 10 provinces, three territories, two languagaes, 10 times more people,” he said. “If we could do it nationally in 10 months, we can certainly do it provincially in 26 months.

“All it takes is a bit of imagination and leadership and the Alberta spirit where we get ‘er done. We don’t winge about challenges being too difficult, we overcome them.”