Generals secure win in overtime

An early injury and penalty trouble weren’t enough to keep the Chinook Hockey League’s leading team from securing a 5-4 win over their Central Albertan rivals Saturday.

The Lacombe Generals needed the extra frame to earn the win over the Innisfail Eagles after surrendering two late power play goals, but Head Coach Curtis Austring said he liked the resilience he saw from his team.

“At the end of the day, I thought we had good push back. We started coming at them and forechecking and tilted the ice a little bit in the second, got some goals and put some distance between us and them,” said Austring. “We just can’t take some penalties down the home stretch.”

Early in the third period, the Generals lead 4-1, thanks to a pair of goals from Ryan Kinasewich and tallies from Jesse Todd and Teegan Moore.

However, the latter half of the period, saw tensions between the two physical teams begin to boil over, with the Generals spending much of their time in the box. In the final three minutes, the Eagles capitalized on the two man advantage, scoring twice against goaltender Kraymer Barnstable.

“You don’t see too many five-on-threes straight for a few minutes, so it was a different game,” Austring said. “I think we stuck with it. [The Eagles] competed hard like we expected them to and we’re happy to come out with the win.”

Teegan Moore was the overtime hero.

“I thought his game elevated in the second when he started taking the body, got engaged in the game and you could tell it was coming. He missed the one with 18 seconds left, a kind of one-timer where he kind of hit the tip of his stick and flexed it too much and put it wide,” said Austring. “You kind of knew he was buzzing a bit and he came up clutch again.

“He’s done it before this year and again tonight.”

The primary assist on the OT winner went to Eric Galbraith, who was new to the Generals lineup on Saturday.

Galbraith, who played in France last year, almost headed back to Europe halfway through this season, when Generals GM Jeff McInnis got in touch and asked him if he was missing the game of hockey.

“I’m a little rusty,” Galbraith said. “It’s still hockey. It’s like riding a bike, so it’ll probably take me a couple games to get my stride. Overall, it’s a good group of guys. They’re a pretty tight group in there and that goes a long way.

“I’m excited.”

The Generals were supposed to play an exhibition match against the Red Deer College Kings, however, the Kings cancelled.

Next up, the Generals will look for revenge against the Rosetown Red Wings Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, then host Ft. Sask at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, they’ll play against the Stony Plain Eagles at 8 p.m.

Game Notes

The Generals were one for two on the power play, while the Eagles were two for nine…Ryan Kinasewich led all players on the ice with three points…Eagle Zane Jones was given a checking from behind major and a game misconduct less than a minute into the game…Overtime goal scorer Teegan Moore was awarded star of the game for the Generals, while Ty Clay earned the honour for the Eagles…attendance was 650.

